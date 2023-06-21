Seven Red Flags To Look Out for on a Job Ad, According to Business Experts

Does your brain hurt after reading the first few lines of a job advertisement? Are you intimidated by an exhaustive list of requirements for a role? Scratching your head over what "flexible" working hours and working "under minimal supervision" really mean? These—and several other signs—may be reasons not to apply for the position in question.

Finding the right job and employer can be a minefield. In the age of quiet quitting and rage applying, only around half (51 percent) of Americans are reported to be "extremely or very satisfied" with their job overall, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in February.

Jessica Vann, the CEO and founder of the Maven Recruiting Group, told Newsweek, there are "absolutely" some telling signs "that an attuned and well-trained reader can make out" in a job advert.

She said: "Ultimately, you need to apply your own lens and value system to what the description says to decide if it makes sense for you."

A stock image of a hand on a tablet device showing different job listings, placed on a wooden table next to a cup of coffee. Job descriptions should be concise about what is expected from employees in a role, a business expert told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Red Flags To Look Out for on a Job Ad

Applying for jobs requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, so it's crucial to know which openings are worth the investment.

Newsweek spoke to business experts who revealed the warning signs to look out for in a job advert.

A Vague and Lengthy Job Description

Ashley Samson, the chief of staff at National Business Capital, a financial advice website for business owners, told Newsweek that you should "proceed with caution" if an advert has a "vague" job description. Minimal details provided could mean one of three things below, according to Samson:

The company is hiding something

The company is trying to sell a job that really is not what it seems

The company does not have a dedicated hiring manager to best convey the job details in a description.

Lisa Sterling, chief people officer at Perceptyx, Inc., an employee and leadership coaching platform, told Newsweek that job descriptions should be concise about what is expected from employees in a role.

"Catchy titles might be attractive, but they also mean employees are expected to do a lot that falls outside of what might typically be required," she said.

Steve Knox, the vice president of global talent acquisition at Ceridian, a human capital management software company, told Newsweek: "If the employer asks for an exhaustive list of must-haves to do the job, then either the job description and role profile has not been well thought out or the candidate will be set up for failure in trying to achieve all that this role requires."

No Specifics About Salary and Benefits

Deb Harrison, a change/growth consultant and coach who has worked with various business organizations, told Newsweek that a job ad lacking clear information about compensation and benefits raises concerns.

She said: "Employers who withhold salary details or provide vague information may undervalue their employees and/or negotiate below-market rates.

"Proceed with caution and be prepared to address compensation concerns during the interview process. They should be able to tell you a specific range at least," Harrison noted.

A stock image of a person placing a sign saying "hiring" on a window. Job applicants should “proceed with caution” if an advert has a “vague” job description, a business expert told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Requesting Years of Experience in Multiple Areas

Nina Ross is a business operations expert, human resources consultant and the owner of CIRTT Consulting in Houston, Texas. She told Newsweek: "Requesting multiple years of experience in various areas is an indicator that the applicant, if hired, will wind up doing a lot more work than what they were originally hired to do."

She said if each area of experience requested by the employer is separated and the average salary for each area is calculated, "you will see that the company will save thousands of dollars by overworking the hired employee."

She added that asking for multiple years of experience in various areas is also an indicator that you may be working more than 40 hours a week as a salaried employee and be grossly underpaid. "I would highly recommend not applying for this role."

'Flexible' Working Hours

Ross said that a job advert listing "flexible working hours" in the description could potentially be a red flag.

This could indicate that an employer may allow you to work flexible hours while expecting the employee, in return, to be available during any day/time after hours.

Ross warned that an applicant who accepts a position with flexible working hours "could be taken advantage of over time" and "there could be trouble if the phone is not answered during off hours."

Too Many Interviews

Ross advised that you should "run" from a job advert that suggests several rounds of interviews.

She explained: "If a position paying under $40K annual salary requires a series of 4-5 interviews and numerous skill tests, the applicant (if hired) can expect micromanagement on a daily basis or having to answer to several supervisors or managers."

A stock image of a person being interviewed by multiple people. A business operations expert told Newsweek you should “run” from a job advert that suggests several rounds of interviews. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Phrases Indicating a 'Toxic' Culture

Another aspect to look out for is any signs of a toxic or burnout culture.

Talent acquisition expert Knox warned this can often be indicated by phrases in company profiles like "we work hard but also play hard" or "this role requires the ability to deal with constantly changing demands, timelines or a high level of ambiguity." These may indicate that the culture is "chaotic and a candidate will not be set up for success."

Harrison said you should pay attention to phrases like "high-pressure environment," "fast-paced" or "long hours" in the job listing. Such phrases may indicate a stressful workplace.

Repetitive mentions of the "ability to work independently under minimal supervision" or "multitasking with competing priorities" may also suggest "an understaffed or chaotic environment," she added.

'Ghost' Jobs

Jessica Kriegel, the chief scientist of workplace culture at Culture Partners, told Newsweek that it can be hard to tell from the advert, but a percentage of jobs these days are "ghost jobs" that are "never intended to be filled."

A job that's been reposted or stays open continuously is "most likely a ghost job," Ed Samuel, an executive career coach at SamNova, Inc., a career coaching service, told Newsweek.

Kriegel explained: "The goal [of ghost jobs] is to get some market intel on compensation, and/or show the world that the company is growing even in an inflationary environment."

"If you see a job you think you'd be perfect for, and you never hear a peep from them, don't get discouraged. It was very possibly a ghost job," she said.

Do you have any job-related tips to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details and your advice could be featured in Newsweek.