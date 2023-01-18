Fury As Mom Refuses To Give Back Teen Daughter's Baby: 'Too Young'

A mom who agreed to temporarily look after her teenage daughter's baby has come under fire for refusing to give the child back.

Writing in a post shared to Reddit under the handle u/WiseTrainer2624, the 18-year-old mother's twin sister laid out a situation that ultimately ended in an "ugly" confrontation.

According to data from the CDC, 16.7 teens per 1,000 females gave birth in 2019, a noted decline on the 17.4 per 1,000 reported in 2018.

However, for those facing an unexpected early pregnancy, the impact can be devastating in both social and economic terms. In these circumstances, family support is more crucial than ever. Yet in this instance, one new grandmother's involvement has spilled over into a major dispute.

According to the sister, her sibling had always been "pretty responsible" prior to her pregnancy, which made the news "a shock to everyone." Despite the surprise, her sister succeeded in finishing high school via distance learning, with the baby born "right after graduation."

She said the child's father "comes from a wealthy family and had a career lined up for him the day he graduated," so despite the surprise arrival everything seemed to be going to plan.

With his new job some "4 hours away," it was decided the new parents would initially leave the baby at home to live with her grandmother while they moved everything.

However, when it came time for the baby to move, the mom refused and accused her daughter of being a "gold digger" who "abandoned" her child.

Several angry confrontations took place, with the teen mom's twin sister even stepping in to try and calm things down. Yet the elder mom was unrepentant, telling the Redditor: "your sister abandoned this baby, she doesn't deserve her."

The elder mom believes she has a "special connection" with her granddaughter and "guarantees" her daughter does not. Despite the twin warning her that things "will get ugly," the teen mom eventually drove back to get her daughter. A major argument ensued.

The mom told her they were "too young to be parents" and mentioned the "special connection" she had with the child. Her daughter refused to back down though, telling her mom she was "not leaving" without her baby and even threatening to call the police.

The younger mom left with the child, but the baby's grandmother is now devastated, branding her daughter "heartless" for taking the infant away.

Reflecting on the confrontation, Nona Kelly, a Nashville-based licensed marriage and family therapist with Thriveworks, told Newsweek: "When we agree to something, in a family or friendship situation, we need to ask questions such as what are your expectations, what is the timeline, and if this changes how will we go about re-evaluating needs."

"From the mother/grandmother's perspective, she may have been telling herself what she was doing was best for everyone by keeping the baby. However, that was not the agreement and in order to maintain trust we must stick with what our agreement is."

Kelly suggested all parties concerned to engage in an "open and honest conversation" where they could "state concerns, make plans for the future and discuss what resources would be available, while also clarifying boundaries."

"A third party that is neutral would be helpful with that conversation such as a therapist or someone in the role of mediator," she added.

Yet for many on Reddit, the time for talking had long passed.

Crazyspitz told the twin: "your sister needs to get her baby away from your mother immediately. Throwing around words like 'abandoned' and "special connection" are red flags." Butteredwhitebread said: "I will be watching this true crime documentary in 10 years" with

Backgroundlab-Lab-4896 added: "I understand she had the responsibility to care for the baby for a time. But if that time passed, and she doesn't return the baby? That is literally kidnapping."

Newsweek has contacted u/WiseTrainer2624 for comment.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.