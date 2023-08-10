Man Praised for Telling Wife the 'Cold' Truth About His Mother

It seems love can come with a price for some women who struggle to maintain a good relationship with their mother-in-law. One man's mom couldn't be more "disinterested" in his partner, but Redditors believe she should accept it and move on.

The post, titled: "AITA for telling my wife that my mother will never love her and to stop trying," has racked up 19,300 upvotes since it was shared on August 8.

"The best way to describe my mother is cold, she not rude or anything it's just disinterested in my wife," he wrote.

A stock image of young couple in an argument at home. A wife has been slammed for attempting to build a bond with her "disinterested" mother-in-law. PeopleImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Despite this, the spouse of two years continues to go out of her way to be nice but her efforts remain unappreciated. The conflict between a mother-in-law and wife seems to be a common theme, previously one woman told Newsweek her partner's mom had broken her heart.

The Redditor explained his mom is a "retired old lady" who doesn't want to make small talk with people, but recently his wife ignored this at a recent get together.

"The whole night she is just bothering her when she was on the porch. Asking her if she wants to go on a shopping trip when my mom asks for some quiet she still talks on. When I was walking by she asked me to take my wife away from her. This made my wife upset but I did it since I could see mom was getting close to the end of her rope," he wrote.

Once the couple returned home, the wife stated she doesn't understand why she is disliked and wants to be loved by his mother.

He concluded the post by stating: "I told her my mother will never love her and to just stop. What she is doing is actively making her dislike you and to leave the woman alone. She called me a jerk and hasn't spoken to me since."

What To Do When Your In-Laws Don't Like You

Newsweek reached out to Katie Schubert, a couples therapist based in Florida, to find out what couples should do when in-laws can't always see eye to eye with a partner.

Schubert, the CEO of Cypress Wellness Center, reassures couples it "doesn't really matter" as long as the couple appear to be "united" when interacting with others.

She told Newsweek: "If there are issues that come up in the relationship, those need to be discussed separately and figured out. So in this situation, however rude or cold the mother-in-law is doesn't really matter.

"What's important is that the husband advocates for his wife's feelings and prioritizes his wife (and not his mother). If you have mother-in-laws who are unaffectionate, cold, or rude, you're not going to change them. All you can do is support whatever sort of relationship your partner wants to have with them. This is possible if you know your partner has your back and prioritizes your marriage/relationship."

It seems like Reddit users aren't as understanding, the post has racked up more than 3,000 comments and the husband has been voted "not the a******."

The top comment with 34,800 upvotes said: "She's a retired old lady that just want to sit on the porch not make small talk with people. Honestly, your mom sounds like my life goals. NTA, it sucks for your wife but let people be. Not everyone will be liked by everyone and your wife should be old and mature enough to understand that."

"I like your mom. Sitting and watching the garden or playing checkers sounds really nice. Do you think that she'd enjoy a gift of a plant for her garden? Perhaps, that could be a quiet gift from your wife that would better suit," suggested another.