Family & Parenting

Woman Backed For Prioritizing Bar Hopping Over Brother's Gender Reveal

By
Family & Parenting Family Baby Parenting Party

It can be awkward when a family event falls on the same day as a friend's birthday. But one woman is willing to miss out on her brother's gender reveal to party with her pals.

The 31-year-old woman has recently turned to Reddit's AmItheA****** forum to explain why she is prioritizing her friend's birthday over the family gathering.

User Comfortable-Bison419 said: "I told him a specific date in October that I had already an event to go to. A friend of mine is celebrating her birthday by bar hopping downtown in a party bus. We are all going to share the cost since it was quite expensive. He assured me that it was going to be on a Sunday."

On September 19, the woman received the gender reveal invite ad only to find it was on the "exact day of the party."

Baby shower
A stock image of a couple revealing the gender of their baby. A woman has been backed for choosing a party bus over her brother's baby gender reveal. Deagreez/iStock/Getty Images Plus

She explained: "I responded by asking why was it on Saturday and that I had a previous commitment that I had RSVP to. His response was 'I guess a party bus is more important than a gender reveal.' I reminded him that we had already talked about it."

The brother is refusing to back down and change the date as his girlfriend's relatives are visiting from across the country. But the woman is willing to miss the gender reveal because of her existing commitment.

'The Scheduling Was Intentional'

Newsweek discussed the post, that has 8,800 upvotes, with Erin Phillips, a licensed clinical social worker. Phillips, who works for mental health franchise Thriveworks in Kansas City, Missouri, has backed the woman.

"When the brother mentioned the gender reveal, the original poster stated she had a previous engagement—that had a financial aspect tied to it—on one specific day.

"The brother and his girlfriend then scheduled the gender reveal for that specific day. If the girlfriend's family is coming in from other states, they would theoretically be there for more than just one day.

"The scheduling was intentional. The brother will try to make her feel guilty for missing, but she is NTA (Not the A******). Perhaps more important, it's a gender reveal. A significant milestone for the first time parents, for sure, but not necessarily as important for the other family members. OP should go to the birthday party without guilt."

So far, the post has more than 3,500 comments, with the top one receiving 20,600 votes. It said: "NTA. A party bus IS more important than a gender reveal!"

"A party that you already committed to is the party you should attend. Don't let the 'which is more important' argument be an issue!!" said another user.

A different user joked: "I'd go on the party bus even if it clashed with my own child's gender reveal!"

Newsweek reached out to u/Comfortable-Bison419 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC