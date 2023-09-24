Woman Backed For Prioritizing Bar Hopping Over Brother's Gender Reveal

It can be awkward when a family event falls on the same day as a friend's birthday. But one woman is willing to miss out on her brother's gender reveal to party with her pals.

The 31-year-old woman has recently turned to Reddit's AmItheA****** forum to explain why she is prioritizing her friend's birthday over the family gathering.

User Comfortable-Bison419 said: "I told him a specific date in October that I had already an event to go to. A friend of mine is celebrating her birthday by bar hopping downtown in a party bus. We are all going to share the cost since it was quite expensive. He assured me that it was going to be on a Sunday."

On September 19, the woman received the gender reveal invite ad only to find it was on the "exact day of the party."

She explained: "I responded by asking why was it on Saturday and that I had a previous commitment that I had RSVP to. His response was 'I guess a party bus is more important than a gender reveal.' I reminded him that we had already talked about it."

The brother is refusing to back down and change the date as his girlfriend's relatives are visiting from across the country. But the woman is willing to miss the gender reveal because of her existing commitment.

'The Scheduling Was Intentional'

Newsweek discussed the post, that has 8,800 upvotes, with Erin Phillips, a licensed clinical social worker. Phillips, who works for mental health franchise Thriveworks in Kansas City, Missouri, has backed the woman.

"When the brother mentioned the gender reveal, the original poster stated she had a previous engagement—that had a financial aspect tied to it—on one specific day.

"The brother and his girlfriend then scheduled the gender reveal for that specific day. If the girlfriend's family is coming in from other states, they would theoretically be there for more than just one day.

"The scheduling was intentional. The brother will try to make her feel guilty for missing, but she is NTA (Not the A******). Perhaps more important, it's a gender reveal. A significant milestone for the first time parents, for sure, but not necessarily as important for the other family members. OP should go to the birthday party without guilt."

So far, the post has more than 3,500 comments, with the top one receiving 20,600 votes. It said: "NTA. A party bus IS more important than a gender reveal!"

"A party that you already committed to is the party you should attend. Don't let the 'which is more important' argument be an issue!!" said another user.

A different user joked: "I'd go on the party bus even if it clashed with my own child's gender reveal!"

Newsweek reached out to u/Comfortable-Bison419 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

