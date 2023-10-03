Yes, Quiet Quitting Is Still a Thing: Here's How to Engage Employees

Work is a grind—or so the social media trends would lead you to believe. The result of negativity about work? The continuation of quiet quitting (yes, it's still a thing) and the celebration of doing the minimum at work to get by. For more evidence of the trend, look no further than "lazy girl jobs" or "bed rotting"—for those who prefer to make as little effort as possible.

Unfortunately, the trends are indicative of significant numbers of people who are disengaged from their work.

Engagement is critically important—not just a nice-to-have characteristic of work. In fact, it's important for people because when they're committed to their work, they tend to have higher levels of well-being, happiness and fulfillment.

And of course, when people are engaged, organizations benefit as well—from outcomes like productivity, innovation and retention.

Employee Disengagement Is a Problem

Thirty-two percent of workers are disengaged and an additional 11 percent are so dissatisfied with their work that they are disrupting others—demonstrating poor performance and shirking responsibility. This is according to data collected from over 15,000 people in seven countries by McKinsey & Company.

In another study of over 16,000 people in 12 countries by HP, 73 percent of employees reported a lack of overall positive experience with work. This was based on combined concerns about their skills and abilities, the role of work in their lives, their leadership, the spaces where they work and the technology they have available to them.

So given its importance, and given that it's at low levels—how can companies and leaders reset and renew a work experience that inspires, motivates and rewards people for their effort?

Proactively engage your employees before they check out or move onto other opportunities. PeopleImages / Getty Images

How to Engage Employees at Work

Disengagement is a real problem in the workplace. Here are a few ways employers can engage employees before it's too late.

Engage Through Meaningful Work

One of the most important ways to improve engagement is to provide meaningful work. In fact, the McKinsey poll found the factors that most detracted from engagement were:

A lack of meaningful work (ranked second in its negative effects)

Lack of workplace flexibility (ranked third)

Unsustainable work expectations (ranked 10th)

The HP poll also found that only 28 percent of people said their work gives them a sense of purpose, only 28 percent reported that the work they do is meaningful and just 28 percent of people feel connected to the work they do.

Ensure people know how their work impacts the bigger picture and how it affects others. Reinforce the unique contribution people make to their work and validate their efforts with plenty of appreciation and recognition.

One actionable way employers can do this is to set company-wide goals and share them with employees. Managers can then work with direct reports to create individual goals that roll up to the company goals.

Additionally, align people as much as possible with what they enjoy doing. No job is perfect, but employees are generally more engaged when they get to do what they like at work—not just what's required of them.

Engage Through Relationships

Another key factor in engaging people is ensuring they feel part of a community. In the McKinsey poll, lack of reliability or support from people at work was ranked fifth in what detracts from people's engagement and the lack of an inclusive and welcoming community ranked seventh.

Having strong relationships with others is significantly correlated with happiness and well-being. In addition, work is a primary place where people feel a sense of connection and community—which are important for health and fulfillment.

Give people the opportunity to work together on meaningful tasks and emphasize shared outcomes. Encourage people to seek help from teammates when they're solving a problem or facing a work challenge. And create cultures of respect and acceptance among colleagues.

Engage Through Development

Another key element of engagement is development and career advancement. No matter what their age or generation, people want to grow and learn. In fact, the experience of thriving includes elements of striving to improve and get better all the time.

In the McKinsey poll, a lack of career development was the fourth most important in its negative effects on engagement. And in the HP data, only 25 percent of people said they had the opportunity for career growth.

People could be engaged by the work they're doing today, but they also want to look toward the future. Provide formal training and intentional learning plans so people can see where they can make their next contribution. Ensure people have proximity (face-to-face or virtual) to teammates so they can learn from others—and pick up on key knowledge through accomplishing projects together.

Also set up mentor relationships so people can create social capital, obtain feedback and receive coaching as they build their careers.

Engage Through Leadership

People also say their leadership isn't caring or inspiring enough. This was ranked as the ninth-largest engagement issue in the McKinsey poll.

Leadership is arguably more challenging today than it's ever been. Leaders must drive results in an increasingly competitive landscape and attract and retain employees in one of the most challenging talent markets ever. In addition, leaders must support people with their well-being—in a context where issues of depression, anxiety and mental health are rife.

Take intentional steps to hire the best leaders and develop them so they can nurture their teams and have a positive effect on the culture. Give leaders guidance and coaching so they can build their own capabilities, resilience and resourcefulness—and hold them accountable for not only driving performance, but nurturing people.

Engage Through Well-Being

Another factor that detracted from engagement in the McKinsey poll was a lack of support for employee health and well-being. This was ranked eighth in the issues that created barriers.

Be sure you have programs and processes to support all kinds of well-being—physical, cognitive and emotional. From benefits and insurance to affinity groups or employee assistance programs, take a holistic view of well-being and provide plenty of variety, so that diverse employees can tap into the unique solution which is right for them.

Engage Through Compensation

And of course, you must provide fair compensation. This was number one on the list of issues that detract from engagement in the McKinsey poll.

Provide salary and benefits that will grow over time—both to address inflation and to reward employees' value to the organization. Also be sure to consider the holistic employee value equation—and all the elements of total compensation (salary, benefits, perks, programs, time off and more). This is how you can show employees that you value them.

Retain Employees by Prioritizing Engagement

Contrary to the negative stereotypes about work, it is an important part of life. It's an opportunity to express your talents, make a contribution to the community and have an impact.

Meaningful work, personal growth, teamwork, solid leadership and fair treatment all contribute to a positive employee experience. When employers realize this and act on it, they'll see dividends in terms of employee engagement and performance.

About the Author

Tracy Brower is a Ph.D. sociologist studying the future of work, work-life fulfillment and happiness. She is the author of The Secrets to Happiness at Work and Bring Work to Life. She is the vice president of workplace insights for Steelcase and on the United Way's board, as well as an executive adviser to several organizations. Tracy's work has been translated into 19 languages. You can find her at tracybrower.com, LinkedIn or any of the other usual social channels.