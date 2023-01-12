Set aside those January blues because Netflix is already looking ahead to Valentine's Day, with a new original romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine.

The film sees Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher lead a star-studded cast with a story that is sure to make viewers swoon.

Here is everything that you need to know about the forthcoming film.

What Is 'Your Place or Mine' About?

Your Place or Mine follows Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), two best friends who live on opposite sides of the country and have very different lives.

Where Debbie enjoys the routine of her life as a single mother to son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in Los Angeles, Peter thrives on having a carefree approach to life in New York City, particularly when it comes to romance.

The pair decide to swap homes, and lives, for a week to see how they might be able to reinvigorate their personal lives, only to realize that what they want, and what they need, might be completely different things.

When Will 'Your Place or Mine' Come Out?

Your Place or Mine is designed to be enjoyed during Valentine's Day festivities, or even Galentine's Day for those who observe the holiday inspired by Parks and Recreation that sees women celebrate their close friends.

As such, the film will be released on the streaming platform on Friday, February 10, which will mean subscribers can enjoy the film the weekend before Valentine's Day, or even on the day itself.

Who Stars in 'Your Place or Mine'?

Witherspoon and Kutcher are joined in the cast by a number of big name stars, including Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams and Tig Notaro.

Williams takes on the role of Theo Martin, a man that Debbie meets during her time living in Peter's apartment, while Notaro takes on the role of Peter and Debbie's friend Alicia who gives the former advice whilst he lives in Los Angeles with Jack.

Other cast members include Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell and Steve Zahn.

Is There a Trailer for 'Your Place or Mine'?

Yes, a trailer for the film was released by Netflix on Thursday, January 12 on social media, which gave fans their first glimpse at the story.

The first look trailer shows Debbie's time off in New York City and Peter's experiences in Los Angeles whilst looking after Jack, and it also teases the budding romance between the two best friends despite them proclaiming it was strange they hooked up on their first date decades earlier.