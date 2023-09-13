In 1973, Joe Biden, a fresh up-and-coming face in electoral politics, would take the train from Delaware to the nation's capital to be sworn in as the seventh youngest senator in U.S. history. At 30 years old, Senator Joe Biden would soon leave a resilient legacy amid immense grief and hardships facing our country. As an accomplished public servant, Joe Biden's age didn't matter then as one of Washington's youngest senators, and it shouldn't matter now as president of the United States.

With age comes experience, and President Biden has demonstrated an incredible knack for leading our country toward a more prosperous direction during compounding health, economic, and educational crises. That is why America needs a leader with a proven track record of public service that can help unite this nation.

In 2021, as President Biden was inaugurated for his first term, he reached a historic milestone as the oldest president at 78. That electoral victory was overwhelmingly propelled by young voters who resonated with his vision and trusted him to move the country forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. And President Biden didn't let them down. He assembled a team that included the first Latino-appointed United States secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra, adding to one of the most diverse cabinets in U.S. history. President Biden also created the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy to better inform our nation's plan for future pandemics.

His administration's efforts helped distribute treatment to over 1.4 million in the first year of his presidency. Since taking office, 81 percent of the American population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including some of our most vulnerable populations. According to the University of Washington's School of Medicine, Latinos are the most susceptible to long-COVID. President Biden directed the HHS to administer a whole-of-government response to tackle the challenges of long COVID.

Beyond COVID-19, the Biden administration took action on a host of crises that encompass the state of health. From lowering health care costs through consumer protections against "junk insurance" to expanding health care guidelines for DACA recipients who call this nation home, too. President Biden has a demonstrated track record in addressing issues that impact Americans, no matter what zip code they live in. If there is anyone that can get the job done and can continue to propel America forward, we know firsthand, it's Joe Biden.

President Biden's economic recovery has been just as effective. Since his inauguration, the Biden administration has cut the deficit by $1.7 trillion. All while creating nearly 12 million jobs, hitting a 54-year low on the unemployment rate for the American people and Hispanic populations alike.

President Biden also passed landmark legislation throughout his tenure. Legislation such as the American Rescue Act and Inflation Reduction Act, which drastically helped our nation's recovery efforts—efforts which cut Latino child poverty by 43 percent, lowered prescription drug prices, and asked the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes. His ability to get the job done highlights his understanding of putting Americans first, even when faced with far-right MAGA Republicans who are way over the edge of reason and live in an altered reality, President Joe Biden is able to deliver on his promises.

These laws have also helped American families pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. As small businesses were forced to shut their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration invested $450 billion and provided emergency relief to more than 6 million small businesses. Our communities directly felt the benefits of these actions. Latinos were given the investments they needed to recover, and in 2021, Hispanics started new businesses at the fastest rate in over 10 years. Joe Biden's actions and track record are what should be measured, not his age.

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up after delivering remarks to an audience at the White House on Sept. 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We cannot understate President Biden's accomplishments in recovering our economy. His experience, wisdom, and understanding are an asset, not a deterrent—they have served to steady the waters and put more money in the hands of the American people.

Throughout Biden's administration, young people have been a priority. President Biden understands the vital role education plays in the future of our nation, especially for historically underserved populations. He has invested $2 billion in Title I schools and provided them with resources to help advance educational opportunities. These efforts are broad, as the administration has reaffirmed its commitment to higher education and increasing its diversity. While catastrophic Supreme Court decisions impacted critical components in university admissions and student debt relief, Biden has remained steadfast in investing in the future of this country.

President Biden has amplified recovery efforts and invested in young people's future, expanded our nation's small businesses, and addressed our nation's battle in the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of 2024, we will continue to support President Joe Biden. We welcome his accomplished career to lead us once again through a second term. We know who President Biden is—he is the uniter-in-chief. No matter what valleys we cross as a country, he has the understanding, experience, and knowledge to propel us forward. Joe Biden remains the same trusted public servant who would take the train to Washington and continues to pour great care into the future of our country.

Sindy Marisol Benavides is executive director of Latino Victory Project, and former CEO for League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest and largest Hispanic civil rights organization in the country.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.