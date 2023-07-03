Cat's Response to Front Yard Bonfire Delights Internet: 'Total Trust'

A video of a cat basking in warmth while laying next to a bonfire has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by TikTok user @vinmx5 on June 30 and has received more than 728,000 views. The footage shows the cat relaxing in a belly-up position, with its paws in the air. The feline is seen laying on a patch of grass next to a roaring fire in a front yard at night. A voice in the clip says: "Friday night, and the cat's enjoying this f****** hot fire..."

A cat laying on decking by a fireplace outdoors. A video of a feline loving the warmth of a bonfire has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Why Do Cats Love Warmth?

Our feline friends have a high tolerance for heat and ideally want to stay warm. The average body temperature of a cat ranges from around 98.1 to 102.1 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a November 2015 study in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery. A cat's warm body temperature plays a key role in preserving energy between hunting or play sessions.

Warmth is one of the reasons why cats love to sleep with their owners in bed. Vicki Jo Harrison, the president of The International Cat Association, told Newsweek in February 2022 that a warm human can be the "perfect place" for sleeping at night, especially near the head and feet, from where most body heat escapes.

The belly-up position of the cat in the viral clip comes as no surprise since this shows the feline is very secure and happy with its surroundings. This is what Dr. Lori Teller, from the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Texas A&M University, told Newsweek in February 2022.

Teller said, when a cat is on its back, with its belly up, these are signs that the animal "trusts you and is willing to expose vulnerable organs to you."

'That's Complete and Total Trust!'

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the cat in the latest viral clip, with Sonia Clark Hurren writing: "That's complete and total trust!"

User scarlet posted, "that's so funny," while CurvySam ~ Plus Size Fashion wrote: "Hahahahah awe cute."

User summer.river6 commented: "He hears your judgment and totally dismisses it."

NettieLikesTea posted that the cat is "Living its best life," and Ambizzle commented: "I wanna be that cat in my next life."

Chester wrote: "let him enjoy himself he is so gorgeous."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.