Woman Who Ruined $830 Trainers Praised for Her Cleaning Trick: 'Brand New'

Red wine on the white dress, mustard on the tie: it's infuriating getting stains on our favorite items of clothing.

One woman has gone viral on TikTok for revealing how she got fake-tan stains out of her £650 ($830) pair of Dolce & Gabbana sneakers. "So when you pay £650 for a pair of trainers and then you wear fake tan and it comes through the trainers," said Stephanie Vavron. "These Dolce and Gabbana trainers are the comfiest sneakers that I've ever worn in my life. They're absolutely ruined."

The video, posted on June 19, has been viewed over 212,000 times, and the cream sneakers can be seen covered in orange fake tan.

Stock images of clean and dirty sneakers. A woman has gone viral by revealing how she got fake-tan stains out of $830 sneakers. Veni vidi...shoot/Getty Images

Vavron's process for removing the stains involved soaking the shoes under the faucet. She then rubbed stain-remover crystals into the sneakers, leaving them on there for roughly three hours, before scrubbing them with a toothbrush. She then put them through a "slow cool wash" and they "came out like brand new, absolutely amazing," Vavron said.

If you get a stain, deal with it as soon as possible, says the American Cleaning Institute (ACI). "The less time a stain has to soak in, the easier it will be to remove, although there are ways to remove old stains out of clothes as well... Do not put it in the dryer until the stain is removed."

For fresh-stained blood, the ACI recommends soaking the item in cold water, adding, "do not use hot water as it will set blood stains," and then launder. For dried blood, the ACI recommends soaking the garment in warm water, with a product containing enzymes.

It's pretty common for us all to spill a drink on ourselves or someone else every now and again, and the ACI recommends sponging or soaking the stain in cool water. "Pretreat with prewash stain remover, liquid laundry detergent, liquid detergent booster or paste of powder laundry product and water," the institute adds. "Launder using sodium hypochlorite bleach, if safe for fabric, or oxygen bleach."

Users in the comments debated whether Vavron was right spending so much money on sneakers. "They are in noooo way shape or form worth £650 ($830), so average and much better alternatives out there," commented one user. Another wrote, "you are having a laugh £650 for trainers."

Other users supported Vavron's choice. "The comments. Spend what you want lovely, you've worked hard and built up an amazing community!" wrote a supporter.

"These comments, why can't you spend your hard earned cash on yourself ?? Why do people make us feel guilty for again spending our own hard earned cash," posted another.

Newsweek has reached out to Stephanie Vavron via email for comment.

