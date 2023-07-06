News

Republican Accused of Groping Male Staffer in Elementary School Classroom

By
News Florida Republicans Sexual harassment

Republican Florida Representative Fabián Basabe has been sued for allegedly sexually harassing two employees, including one staffer who accused him of groping him during a tour at an elementary school, but is maintaining his innocence, calling the claimants "ridiculous."

The lawsuit was filed in Leon County Circuit Court on Thursday by Nicolas Frevola, Basabe's legislative aide, and Jacob Cutbirth, who worked as an unpaid intern at the Republican's office.

Frevola, 25, alleged in the lawsuit, which was obtained by Newsweek, that he was visiting North Beach Elementary for Career Day with Basabe and was standing in the back of a classroom full of children when the state Representative allegedly told him, "I want all of that butt" and smacked his buttocks.

Attorneys said that Frevola found Basabe's action "offensive, and which was without his consent." The aide experienced another confrontation with the Republican in January when Basabe drank an "excessive amount of alcohol" at a social gathering and allegedly approached Frevola to ask him if the woman standing next to him was the same woman Frevola had "slept with" before.

"When [Frevola], who was shocked by this inappropriate question, replied, No,' as did [the woman he was standing with], Besabe became angry with [Frevola] and stated, 'Oh, so you're cheating,' and then Basabe struck [Frevola] across the face with his (Basabe's) hand," the attorneys said the lawsuit.

The lawyers said that Frevola was "wrongfully forced" to sign an NDA, banning him from reporting the incident to party leadership.

Republican Accused of Groping Male Staffer
Fabian Basabe attends the Luli Fama Reveals The 2021 Collection "Diosa" Runway Show on August 22, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Republican Florida Representative Fabián Basabe has been sued for allegedly sexually harassing two employees, including one staffer who accused him of groping him during a tour at an elementary school. Johnny Lewis/Getty

Meanwhile, Cutbirth, 24, was told that he needed to sign an NDA, which he did believing that it is required to begin his internship.

"As examples of the offensive and pervasive sexual harassment that Basabe continued to impose upon Cutbirth, on or about February 7, 2023, while in the company of others, Basabe stated that Cutbirth was 'eye candy,'" the lawsuit read.

Basabe, who narrowly won the 2022 midterm election, also told Cutbirth "on several occasions" that he shouldn't marry his female fiancée because the marriage "would never last" and that the intern should "explore his sexuality by having sex with men."

He also allegedly told Cutbirth that he needed to flirt with him while he was in office. The Republican was also accused of showing a photo of a naked man on his phone to Cutbirth and Frevola.

House Speaker Paul Renner denounced Basabe's alleged actions in an issued statement, saying that the Florida House has a "zero-tolerance policy" when it comes to sexual harassment, CBS News reported, and "we will investigate the matter promptly, impartially, and in as confidential a manner as possible."

Basabe denied the accusations and called the claims by the two men "ridiculous," according to CBS News. He also mentioned that Frevola previously accused him of slapping him across the face and that a probe was launched into the matter, but Renner "cleared" him.

Read more

Robert Fernandez, Basabe's attorney, said in a statement, according to CBS News, that his office is currently reviewing the Thursday complaint and that "Representative Basabe will not be litigating this frivolous and meritless lawsuit in the media or giving it any more public attention than it deserves—which is none.

"Representative Basabe looks forward to defending himself in court and we believe he will be fully vindicated once these allegations are scrutinized under the rule of law," Fernandez added. "In the meantime, Representative Basabe will continue to focus on the issues important to the citizens of Florida."

Newsweek reached out by phone to Representative Fabian Basabe's office for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC