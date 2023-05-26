U.S.

Republican Blasts 'Devastating' McCarthy, Biden Debt Limit Deal

By
U.S. Kevin McCarthy Joe Biden Congress Debt Ceiling

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are brokering a deal to address the nation's debt limit just days before running out of money, but U.S. Representative Bob Good has big concerns about the deal's intricacies.

The U.S. reached its legal debt limit of $31.4 trillion in January, and the unresolved issue remains a threat to the nation's economy as Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has warned that the country will default on its debt if an agreement isn't reached by June 1. Both McCarthy and Biden have remained stubborn on their respective plans and the stalemate has hindered any progress until recently, when Biden and McCarthy met on Thursday to flesh out a possible deal in the last moments before a default.

However, as they negotiate and rumors of the deal begin to spread, Republicans are casting doubts.

Republican Blasts 'Devastating' McCarthy, Biden Debt Limit
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) speaks during a budget hearing to discuss President Joe Biden's budget for the fiscal year 2023 on March 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Good has recently criticized Biden's deal with McCarthy to address the debt limit. Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty

Good, a Republican, appeared on Fox News on Friday and criticized his Republican colleague for the deal he is brokering with Biden. Previously, McCarthy argued that he would refuse to raise the debt limit unless budget cuts were implemented.

When asked about the intricacies of the bill, which is rumored to not include stipulations regarding Biden's student debt relief plan—a component that Good wanted excised from the deal—Good held a critical view.

"If those rumors are true, this would be a devastating deal for the country," said Good, who did not vote for McCarthy as House Speaker.

Newsweek reached out to Good's D.C. office by phone for comment.

What Is Included In The Proposed Debt Limit Deal?

Newsweek reported that under the proposed deal, the debt limit would be raised for two years while imposing strict caps on discretionary spending. Defense spending will rise by 3 percent but nondefense spending will remain neutral in 2024. In 2025, all discretionary spending will grow at 1 percent.

The deal may include some climate attributes, like renewable energy projects, which are in line with Biden's administration goals. However, the deal could be considered a win for McCarthy if the House Speaker secures the spending caps.

Read more

The fate of Biden's student debt relief plan remains in limbo as the Supreme Court mulls the legality of it, and many Republicans are adamant about excising the relief package from the debt ceiling plan. The issue was of importance to Good, who introduced a bill in March that would overturn Biden's student debt relief plan and end the payment pause. The bill passed the House on Thursday, and Good voiced displeasure on the debt relief remaining in the spending bill when pressed by Fox News.

McCarthy admitted that the bill is unlikely to please everyone when he spoke to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC