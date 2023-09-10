Republican Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene on Biden Impeachment: 'Absurd'

Republican Representative Ken Buck called out his GOP colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene again, this time criticizing her over efforts to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden.

Despite being a vocal supporter of impeaching Biden, Greene urged Congress in a Saturday post on X, formerly Twitter, to "not rush" an impeachment vote and instead vote for an impeachment inquiry. Greene, a Georgia Republican, had previously filed numerous articles of impeachment against Biden, including one on the first full day of his presidency in January 2021. It appears she has since changed her tune, calling on her congressional colleagues to launch an investigation "no matter how long it takes."

Buck, a Colorado Republican, took a jab at Greene on Sunday in response during an interview on MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki, where he said the idea that the MAGA loyalist is an "expert" on impeachment is "absurd."

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023. Rep. Ken Buck (left) at the Capitol on June 10, 2020. Anna Moneymaker, Greg Nash / POOL / AFP/Getty

Psaki, a former Biden White House press secretary, asked Buck about Greene's recent change of urgency in impeaching Biden.

The MSNBC host quoted one of Greene's X posts that said, "our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote."

"That is a bit of a shift in the timeline, a little bit of a pumping of the brakes on it," Psaki said before asking Buck what he thought of Greene's post.

"Marjorie filed impeachment articles of impeachment on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago," Buck said. "The idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd."

Buck also told Psaki that he doesn't believe there's evidence that would lead to the president's impeachment.

"The time for impeachment is the time when there's evidence linking President Biden, if there's evidence linking President Biden, to a high crime or misdemeanor," he said. "That doesn't exist right now."

Greene shot back on Sunday evening, responding to Buck's MSNBC criticism in a post on X.

"When is Ken Buck going to announce he's a Democrat," Greene posted. "The amount of shilling for Joe Biden is astounding. Almost like he's hoping Joe is going to appoint him for something."

Buck and Greene have clashed multiple times this summer, including last week when the congressman mocked the Georgia Republican's past as a former CrossFit gym owner.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Greene criticized Buck on September 5 for his defense of how January 6 defendants were being treated after a GOP official in his home state of Colorado claimed that constitutional rights were being violated.

Greene, a vocal ally of former President Donald Trump and supporter of his false election fraud claims, lashed out at Buck, a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, for opposing efforts to impeach Biden and for voting to certify Democrat's win in the 2020 presidential election.

Buck fired back at the congresswoman two days later during an interview on conservative talk radio, where he mocked Greene's past involvement with CrossFit and her alleged ignorance of the U.S. Constitution. The Colorado Republican formerly served as a federal prosecutor and law professor.