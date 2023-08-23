Republican Primary Debate on August 23: What Time and How to Watch

Eight Republican presidential candidates will take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to battle it out for the chance to represent their party in next year's election.

Most of the candidates who have qualified for the debate will participate, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Governors Chris Christie (New Jersey) and Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas), and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former President Donald Trump—the front-runner in the GOP field—has announced he will not take part in the debate. However, political analysts have predicted he will be a major topic of discussion for the other candidates.

Fox News is playing host and will present the debate across multiple platforms, giving anyone wishing to watch a variety of options.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during a New Hampshire Town Hall at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on June 6, 2023. Christie will be among the GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination at the Fox News-hosted debate on Wednesday night. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

When Is Republican Primary Debate?

The debate is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23. Fox News personalities Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will serve as the hosts.

"We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote," Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a statement after the debate was announced.

The Fox News Channel will also feature pre-debate coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday with a special edition of Jesse Watters Primetime followed by America's Newsroom with co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer, along with a team of commentators, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The debate is scheduled to run for two hours until 11 p.m. ET when Hannity will offer an hour of post-debate analysis until Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher.

What Channel Is Republican Primary Debate On?

The debate will air live exclusively on the Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

For people wishing to tune in via radio, it will be broadcast on Fox News Audio network, which is syndicated to hundreds of AM and FM radio stations across the U.S. as well as on Sirius XM Satellite Radio.

How to Watch GOP Debate Without Cable

For people who want to catch the debate but don't have cable, there are a few options.

Fox News Digital will offer nonstop coverage with an updated live blog on its FoxNews.com homepage.

Fox Nation—Fox News Media's subscription video on demand service—will livestream the debate in addition to running special programming centered on the debate.

Rumble, the video platform that's become popular among conservatives in recent years, will also show the event. The platform entered a partnership with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to be the exclusive livestream provider of the debate.

"I am so excited to announce that Rumble will be the RNC's official streaming partner for the first Republican primary debate," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in April statement. "This is a big step for our party and country, as Republican leaders we must continue to hold Big Tech accountable for their biases and silencing of conservatives."

Fox Business will be the official host of the second GOP presidential primary debate on September 27 in Simi Valley, California.