Republican Presidential Debate Live Updates: Burgum to Debate After Injury

Trump, Tucker Interview to Air as Debate Begins

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, Former President Donald Trump, will be obviously absent from tonight's debate stage. Instead, he sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview set to air five minutes before the Fox News debate.

"Whatever you think of Trump, he is... as of tonight... the indisputable far and away frontrunner in the Republican race," Carlson said in a video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks. So when Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he'd receive on cable news, we happily accepted."

Earlier today, Trump teased the interview on Truth Social, saying: "'SPARKS WILL FLY.' ENJOY!"

The former president has resisted the idea of participating in debates this campaign cycle for months– and first suggested last month a potential interview with Carlson instead of debating his fellow GOP candidates.

Trump often expresses frustration with Fox News, questioning the network's coverage of other candidates and accusing it of not covering events at which he has appeared. He has cited his lead in the polls and his campaign's high visibility as his reasons for not participating in tonight's debate.

Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson drops tonight at 8:55 p.m. ET on X.