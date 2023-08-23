Republican Presidential Debate Live Updates: Burgum to Debate After Injury

- Eight candidates vying to become the Republican presidential nominee have qualified to take the stage for the first primary debate of the 2024 election cycle tonight in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
- Notably missing tonight's debate– frontrunner and former president Donald Trump– who opted for an interview instead with Tucker Carlson, set to air moments before debate begins.
- What to expect: Attacks against DeSantis, a spotlight on DeSantis vs. Ramaswamy and questions over issues like abortion and Ukraine.
- How to watch: Fox News is airing the debate from Milwaukee at 9-11p.m. ET, moderated by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Burgum to Debate After Injury
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will still participate in tonight's GOP presidential primary debate despite suffering an injury while playing basketball on Tuesday.
The injury, which CNN reported was an Achilles tear, has left Burgum on crutches. Though it was initially unclear if Burgum would be able to participate with the injury, Fox News reported earlier Wednesday that he planned to be on the debate stage.
Burgum seemed to confirm this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 5 p.m. ET. The post, which read, "I'm in," included a photo of Burgum walking toward the debate stage while on crutches.
Trump, Tucker Interview to Air as Debate Begins
The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, Former President Donald Trump, will be obviously absent from tonight's debate stage. Instead, he sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview set to air five minutes before the Fox News debate.
"Whatever you think of Trump, he is... as of tonight... the indisputable far and away frontrunner in the Republican race," Carlson said in a video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks. So when Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he'd receive on cable news, we happily accepted."
Earlier today, Trump teased the interview on Truth Social, saying: "'SPARKS WILL FLY.' ENJOY!"
The former president has resisted the idea of participating in debates this campaign cycle for months– and first suggested last month a potential interview with Carlson instead of debating his fellow GOP candidates.
Trump often expresses frustration with Fox News, questioning the network's coverage of other candidates and accusing it of not covering events at which he has appeared. He has cited his lead in the polls and his campaign's high visibility as his reasons for not participating in tonight's debate.
Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson drops tonight at 8:55 p.m. ET on X.