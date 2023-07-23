Trump Floats Alternative to Joining Republican Debate Stage

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, his social media platform, on Sunday to suggest his possible interest in participating in something other than the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate.

"Interesting? So many people have suggested this!" Trump wrote in reply to Truth Social account Freedom Florida who suggested that the former president "do a one on one with Tucker [Carlson] the night of the Fox Debate."

Trump, who has enjoyed a large lead in preliminary polling, has said that he will not participate in the first GOP primary debate hosted by Fox News, which is scheduled for August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Meanwhile, his GOP challengers have begun to turn up the heat on the former president as the debate nears, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who said on The Howie Carr Show on Wednesday that "nobody is entitled to this nomination."

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Trump previously singled out Fox News and claimed that it did not cover his receipt of a Man of the Decade award in June from a Michigan county's Republicans at a Lincoln Day dinner or his keynote speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's conference in Washington, D.C. However, Fox News covered both events. As a result, the former president said the network wasn't giving him what he needed and that it doesn't deserve the ratings boost he would provide with his presence at the debate.

Meanwhile, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson who hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016 "agreed to part ways" with the conservative network in April. In May, Carlson then announced that he would host a new show on Twitter.

Carlson has been a staunch supporter of Trump, most recently for the former president's position about the Russia-Ukraine war. Previously, Trump raised concerns over the United States' military aid to Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion, with him pledging to end the conflict within "24 hours" if he gets reelected president in 2024.

"You know, Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party, really, who's saying we can't, you know, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?" Carlson said earlier this month on comedian Russell Brand's Stay Free podcast. "Leaving aside whether Trump's going to get the nomination or get elected president...All I can say at this point is I'm so grateful that he has that position. He's right. And everyone in Washington is wrong."

Former President Donald Trump is seen on October 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Trump took to Truth Social, his social media platform, on Sunday to suggest his possible interest in participating in something other than the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate.

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday that "Trump's possible decision to do a one-on-one interview with Tucker Carlson instead of a presidential debate is a curious one."

He added: "On the one hand, it gives him the opportunity to control the narrative and avoid tough questions from moderators. It would be friendlier in a sense. On the other hand, it deprives voters of the opportunity to see him interact with other candidates and answer questions about his policies."

Twitter account Republicans against Trump reacted to the news on Sunday and tweeted: "Donald Trump wants ("many people") to be interview by Kremlin propagandist instead of going to the debate. What a coward."

Donald Trump wants (“many people”) to be interview by Kremlin propagandist instead of going to the debate.



What a coward. pic.twitter.com/EQKKKI4dEo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for president in 2024, told CNN's Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday that he hasn't hit the 40,000-donor requirement to be on the debate stage, but says "we will make it."

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on July 2 the criteria to qualify for the first debate. It says in part that a candidate must "poll at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC."

Also, in terms of fundraising, the candidate must "have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to the candidate's principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories."