Trump Celebrates Tucker Carlson's 'Love'

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had nothing but positive things to say about ex-President Donald Trump while speaking to comedian Russell Brand on Friday, despite previously texting a coworker about Trump, "I hate him passionately."

Carlson declared his praise while appearing on the latest episode of Brand's Stay Free podcast after being asked by Brand about his stance on the former president.

"I love Trump, personally," Carlson responded.

"I think we're going to see Trump's emergence as the most significant thing to happen in American politics in 100 years, because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders" he added later in his conversation with Brand.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, left, is pictured on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. Ex-President Donald Trump, right, is shown on November 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. In an interview Friday, Carlson said that he has nothing but "love" for the former president, despite sending a text message about Trump on January 4, 2021, which read, "I hate him passionately." Jason Koerner/Getty; Joe Raedle/Getty

Carlson specifically applauded Trump's position on the war in Ukraine, who, unlike some other members of the Republican Party, has raised concerns over the continued U.S. support of Ukraine against Russia's invasion. Trump has also pledged to end the 16-month-long conflict within "24 hours" if he gets reelected as president next year.

"You know, Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party, really, who's saying we can't, you know, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?" Carlson said Friday. "Leaving aside whether Trump's going to get the nomination or get elected president ... All I can say at this point is I'm so grateful that he has that position. He's right. And everyone in Washington is wrong."

The former president reposted a clip of Carlson's "love" on his Truth Social account, writing in response, "Thank you Tucker."

"So many lives wasted, so many lives to be saved!" Trump added, seemingly in reference to the war in Ukraine.

Carlson has shared a friendly relationship with the former president since Trump was elected in 2016, but his loyalty to Trump has been questioned in recent months after copies of Carlson's text messages were unsealed during Fox News' defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

In a text to a co-worker on January 4, 2021, two days before Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Carlson wrote that he "truly can't wait" to be "able to ignore Trump most nights."

"I hate him passionately," Carlson added. "I can't handle much more of this."

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's press team Friday via email for comment.

The former president has remained steadfast in his support of Carlson, however, even after the former primetime host was abruptly ousted from the network in April. The events leading to Carlson's firing remain unclear, although there is speculation that a racist text message sent by the former host that was uncovered during the Dominion settlement could have played a role.

Carlson told Brand during Friday's interview that he still did not know "why I was fired" but added that he was not "angry" at the network. He also said that he does not think someone at Fox News is behind the leaking of the controversial text message.

"I didn't expect to get fired that morning at all in April," Carlson said. "So I was shocked, but I wasn't really shocked and I wasn't mad. It's not my company. And when you work for someone else, that person reserves the right, and in fact has inherently the right to decide whether you work there or not."

