Republican Trump Allies and Critics Plot to Dethrone Him in 2024: Report

With nearly two years until the next presidential election, several Republicans are spending their holiday season plotting to take down Donald Trump in 2024, according to a Saturday report from The Washington Post.

The former president announced his 2024 presidential bid in November, just days after the GOP saw an underwhelming midterm performance, with Trump's endorsed candidates floundering in key races. Although Trump's grip on the Republican Party was once seen as unbreakable, his campaign thus far has been marred by courtroom losses and several scandals—giving some Republicans hope that they could defeat Trump in the GOP primary.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as Trump's top potential rival, has recently purchased advertisements on Google and Facebook that target a national audience. The governor has not announced a presidential run, but has emerged as a popular figure among conservatives.

DeSantis rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a vocal critic of mask and vaccine mandates. Since then, he has championed conservative social causes including the "Don't Say Gay" and parental rights bills. He also handily won reelection during the midterms and is the only GOP candidate who has outpolled Trump, which has reportedly invoked Trump's ire.

He's not the only Republican whose recent actions have sparked 2024 speculation, however. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who also won reelection in November, has also relaunched Facebook ads, according to the newspaper.

Several others—including former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, both of whom have become critical of Trump—have been in talks with potential donors, the Post reported.

Pence, who has spoken out against Trump's widespread voter fraud claims, began hiring some political staff in November, fueling speculation he might mount a Trump challenge, Politico reported. Meanwhile, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has also met with donors, according to the Post.

Some of the most vocal Trump critics could also run. Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has rejected Trump in recent years, has said she is considering a presidential run. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a popular moderate, has also launched Facebook ads in early primary states despite saying he has no plans to run.

Trump Allies Eye White House Bid

While several GOP Trump critics have signaled potential 2024 bids, some Republicans who have maintained support for Trump also appear to be eyeing the White House. Notably, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly reached out to potential staff. While Pompeo has also rejected Trump's election fraud claims, his criticisms have been quieter than some Republicans.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem may also attend a Lincoln dinner in Iowa next year—typically seen as a sign that a potential candidate is gearing up to announce a presidential campaign—a spokesperson told the Post.

Some Trump allies have sought to distance themselves from Trump after the midterms, however. Republicans only retook a slim House majority and failed to win control of the Senate, and Trump has taken significant blame for these losses.

What Polls Say About 2024 GOP Presidential Primary

Even as Trump faces mounting criticisms and challenges, most recent polling shows him as the favorite to win the GOP nomination. But his lead has shrunk in some polls that show DeSantis narrowing the gap.

A Morning Consult poll of 4,105 potential GOP voters conducted from December 16 to 18 found Trump winning a plurality of support. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they planned to vote for the former president.

DeSantis received the second most support at 33 percent, while Pence received 8 percent. Other contenders polled in the low single digits. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

Trump could face a tighter race if only DeSantis runs, according to a Harvard University-Harris poll. While the poll found Trump leading DeSantis by 23 points in a crowded race, it also found DeSantis winning by 4 points in a head-to-head. The poll was conducted from December 14 to 15 among 1,851 registered voters

Newsweek reached out to Trump's press office for comment.