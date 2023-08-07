U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the judge randomly assigned to oversee the federal case against Donald Trump over the January 6 attack, was appointed to the bench after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2014.

The former president has called on Chutkan to be replaced as the judge in the investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith into the alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has said that he will not get a fair trial with Chutkan as the judge in the case.

Chutkan, who was nominated for bench by President Barack Obama, has handed down tougher sentences to those convicted in connection to the 2021 Capitol riot than those recommended by the Department of Justice. She had previously refused Trump's request to block the release of documents to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack by asserting executive privilege.

Trump's demand for Chutkan to recuse herself from the federal case came as the former president called for the trial to be moved out of Washington D.C, to the more Republican-leaning area of West Virginia so he has a better chance of a fair jury selection—a request which legal experts have dismissed and said will likely be rejected.

Despite claims of potential political bias from Chutkan in the upcoming federal trial, Republicans voted to approve her nomination to the bench. In June 2014, the Senate voted to approve in a 95-0 vote, with dozens of GOP senators voting yes to Chutkan's confirmation.

Full List of Republicans Who Approved Judge Tanya Chutkan's Appointment

Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

Kelly Ayotte (R-NH)

John Barrasso (R-WY)

Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Richard Burr (R-NC)

Saxby Chambliss (R-GA)

Dan Coats (R-IN)

Tom Coburn (R-OK)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

Bob Corker (R-TN)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Mike Enzi (R-WY)

Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Orrin Hatch (R-UT)

Dean Heller (R-NV)

John Hoeven (R-ND)

Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Johnny Isakson (R-GA)

Mike Johanns (R-NE)

Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Mark Kirk (R-IL)

Mike Lee (R-UT)

John McCain (R-AZ)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Rand Paul (R-KY)

Rob Portman (R-OH)

James Risch (R-ID)

Pat Roberts (R-KS)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Tim Scott (R-SC)

Jeff Sessions (R-AL)

Richard Shelby (R-AL)

John Thune (R-SD)

Pat Toomey (R-PA)

David Vitter (R-LA)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote: "THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED' TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C."

The judge assigned in the case against Trump over the mishandling of classified documents, Aileen Cannon, has also faced calls to remove herself over fears she is too partial towards the former president.

Trump previously said it would be "impossible" for him to get a fair trial in D.C. in the January 6 case as the district overwhelmingly voted for Democrats in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. The former president called for the case to be moved to West Virginia, where Trump received nearly 69 percent of the vote in the race against Joe Biden.

Barbara McQuade, a former Michigan U.S. attorney and legal analyst, previously told Newsweek that trials are very rarely moved, and citing voter turnout will not be enough for Trump's request to be granted.

"The trial of Timothy McVeigh was moved out of Oklahoma City because so many people in that community had been impacted by the bombing of the federal building there. On the other hand, the Boston Marathon bombing trial remained in Boston, even though it involved a high-profile attack," McQuade said.

"It seems likely that a jury of 12 unbiased citizens could be found in all of the District of Columbia. The burden will be on Trump to show that they cannot."