Is Starbucks Banning Pride Decorations? What We Know

Starbucks disputed claims from its workers union on Tuesday that the store was banning Pride Decorations in the midst of Pride Month.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Starbucks told Newsweek that "We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.

"We're deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners. Starbucks has a history that includes more than four decades of recognizing and celebrating our diverse partners and customers – including year-round support for the LGBTQIA2+ community," the statement said.

The remarks by Starbucks come shortly after the Starbucks Workers United shared a Twitter thread saying that the company banned "Pride decorations in stores across the United States."

A person rides past a Starbucks decorated with Pride flags in New York City's Union Square, on June 24, 2020. On June 13, 2023, Starbucks Workers United said that Starbucks banned LGBTQ+ Pride decorations in its stores. Noam Galai/Getty

"For the last two weeks, Starbucks workers have taken to social media to report that the company is no longer allowing Pride decorations in-store. This seems to be the first year the publicly 'pro-LGBTQ+' company has taken this kind of stance," the union wrote on Twitter.

"Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to anti-LGBTQ+ pressure and removed pride merchandise, corporate and district management are taking down the pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores."

Target and other companies, including Bud Light, have faced criticism and boycotts over their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Target, which was the subject of outrage over clothing in its Pride Month collection, eventually removed the items from its stores due to the controversy.

The initial claims by the Starbucks workers union sparked celebration from some conservatives who have also supported the boycotts. In addition to Target and Bud Light, The North Face, Kohl's, Lego and PetSmart also faced boycotts for LGBTQ+ items being sold for Pride Month.

Bud Light's controversy was initially sparked by the beer company's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist. The company had sent Mulvaney a commemorative can of beer in April with her face on it to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transition. Sales of Bud Light have tumbled since the controversy began, with Modelo Especial dethroning it as the best-selling beer in the United States.

Conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, relished in the claim on Twitter, writing: "BREAKING: Starbucks has banned Pride decorations in its stores halfway through Pride Month, the company's workers union has revealed. Leftwing Trans activists claim this means Starbucks is 'caving.' Good! Keep the pressure on, folks."

BREAKING: Starbucks has banned Pride decorations in its stores halfway through Pride Month, the company’s workers union has revealed. Leftwing Trans activists claim this means Starbucks is "caving".



Good! Keep the pressure on, folks. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 13, 2023

"HUGE: Starbucks is taking down all Pride decorations in every store across the United States. People are sick of sexual ideology being forced down their throats, even at Starbucks. Just sell coffee!" Rogan O'Handley, another conservative commentator and a supporter of former President Donald Trump tweeted.

"Target removed Pride items/displays from stores after losing billions...Starbucks has allegedly banned Pride decorations for the rest of the month," Savanah Hernandez, a reporter from Turning Point USA, tweeted. "Based on the incredible backtrack we're seeing...maybe corporations and the federal government backing a giant sex cult wasn't the best choice."

Target removed Pride items/displays from stores after losing billions

Bud Light lost billions after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney

Starbucks has allegedly banned Pride decorations for the rest of the month

The White House just condemned & banned the trans influencers who flashed… — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 13, 2023

Michael Seifert, the CEO and founder of PublicSq, a conservative marketplace application wrote, "Starbucks just BANNED pride decorations in all their stores across the United States. Woke corporations are beginning to realize that Americans are sick of having the rainbow flag nonsense shoved in their faces."

"Keep up the pressure," Seifert added.

Starbucks just BANNED pride decorations in all their stores across the United States.



Woke corporations are beginning to realize that Americans are sick of having the rainbow flag nonsense shoved in their faces.



Keep up the pressure. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) June 13, 2023

On the other hand, some social media users spoke out against the move by Starbucks.

"This is absolutely the dumbest and worst thing @Starbucks could do," journalist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted.

Nick Autiello, a Democratic congressional candidate from Rhode Island, wrote: "I'm at a loss for words. The vast majority of Americans support LGBTQ+ equality — I just heard from Republican family members who are so excited for Rhode Island #Pride."

"Starbucks choosing an extremist, hateful minority over its LGBTQ+ staff, employees, and customers is wrong," he said.

Update 6/13/23, 2 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with a new headline and content to reflect a statement from Starbucks, which disputes the claim that the company was banning Pride Month decorations from its stores.