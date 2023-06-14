Republicans Save Democrat Adam Schiff From Their Own Party

California Democrat Adam Schiff was saved from a Congressional censure—and a possible $16 million fine—Wednesday after a number of colleagues from across the aisle crossed party lines to strike it down.

On Wednesday, 20 Republicans voted down legislation brought by Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna to begin a process to censure, condemn, and fine Schiff for his "egregious abuse of the trust of the American people" throughout the course of his investigation of alleged ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia during his administration. Two additional Republicans voted "present" on the bill, while four didn't vote at all.

The resolution—which counted just eight sponsors—claimed Schiff "betrayed the trust of the American people, purposely abused positions of extreme authority," and "lied continuously" throughout the course of the investigation, and should therefore be liable to pay back half of the $32 million cost incurred by the U.S. government to finance the investigation.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) gestures to supporters outside the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Union Hall, at the kickoff rally for his two-week ‘California for All Tour’, on February 11, 2023, in Burbank, California. California Democrat Adam Schiff was saved from a Congressional censure—and a possible $16 million fine—Wednesday after a number of colleagues from across the aisle crossed party lines to strike it down. Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Adam Schiff literally used his position on House Intelligence, read a cooked-up dossier into the congressional record, and honestly helped with the illegal spying and violation of American citizens' civil liberties," Luna said in a video posted to social media Wednesday. "And yet people are still trying to defend this guy. It's crazy to me."

Dear America: here is what is happening today. 👇🏼💡👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/SgzMdHHZr4 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) June 14, 2023

Schiff pushed back on the effort in a Tuesday evening interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, saying the effort was nothing more than retribution for Trump's Tuesday arraignment on 37 federal charges tied to his role in a sweeping classified documents case.

"It will do harm to the House to bring this kind of frivolous censure resolution," Schiff told Cooper. "It's an absurdity. But part of the goal is to try to intimidate or silence me or silence others who would stand up to a corrupt president, but he's certainly not going to silence me or stop me. It's just a further impetus for me to do my job and hold them accountable."

On the day of Trump’s arraignment, MAGA Republicans introduced a resolution to censure and fine me to the tune of $16 million.



Their problem with me — I hold them accountable and I'm effective.



They don't go after people they're not afraid of. pic.twitter.com/hrmd0KED9M — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 14, 2023

Others, including some of his Republican colleagues, agreed. Prior to the vote, Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie—who was among those subjected to fines by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for his refusal to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic—indicated he would not support the resolution against Schiff, saying he believed the fines were unconstitutional.

"Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it)," he wrote on Twitter. "In fact, I'm still litigating a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a salary reduction she imposed on me for my refusal to wear a mask."

"The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can't violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution," he added. "A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments."

Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it)



In fact, I’m still litigating a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a salary reduction she imposed on me for my refusal to wear a mask. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 14, 2023

Others—New York Republican Andrew Garbarino, Ohio's David Joyce, and Minnesota's Michelle Fischbach—had previously indicated at the committee stage they were unlikely to support Schiff's censure, drawing scorn from hardline conservative activists who believed Schiff violated House rules in an effort to exact retribution against a political rival.

"It's an absolute slam dunk," Rogan O'Handley, a conservative social media influencer and Trump ally said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast prior to the vote. "I don't know why anyone's even hesitating on this. This is a guy that for years tormented the American people with this farce. [...] Adam Schiff knew it was a farce. He weaponized his position to, you know, bog down the government to go after President Trump. He needs to be held accountable."