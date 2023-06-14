Republicans Try to Cut Off Trump Investigation At Its Source

Congressional Republicans are working to disrupt the Department of Justice (DOJ) in protest of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump, who was indicted last week and arraigned on Tuesday, is facing 37 counts, ranging from willful retention of classified documents to obstruction in connection with the DOJ's investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office. He is the first president to face federal charges.

The indictment, which was brought by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, accuses Trump of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump has maintained his innocence, accusing federal prosecutors of investigating him for political reasons.

Despite the indictment, Trump remains the GOP front-runner in the 2024 presidential election and continues to dominate the polls.

Senator J.D. Vance (left), Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Representative Jim Jordan are working to disrupt the Department of Justice in protest of the indictment of former President Donald Trump. Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Republicans and Trump allies have echoed his accusations against the federal government, and some are taking action against the DOJ and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Among those is Senator J.D. Vance and Representative Jim Jordan, both from Ohio, as well as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Vance on Tuesday tweeted a video of himself announcing that he would place a procedural hold on all DOJ nominees.

"I think we have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to do his job and stop going after his political opponents," Vance said in the video.

Until Merrick Garland stops using his agency to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, I will hold all DoJ nominees. pic.twitter.com/UVRwi6Ue01 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 13, 2023

Vance also issued a press release that said the hold would "prevent the Senate from quickly approving President Biden's nominees by unanimous consent, as the Senate often does."

But just one senator is capable of delaying nominations by requiring a floor vote. Then a nominee can be approved by a simple majority vote, but the hold will slow the process, leaving several DOJ positions open in the meantime.

Vance's procedural hold would not apply to U.S. Marshal nominees.

Newsweek reached out to Vance's press office by email for comment.

Trump has long accused the DOJ and other federal organizations of conducting a "witch hunt" against him and treating him unfairly in investigations. Several Republicans in Congress have embraced the rhetoric and are acting in a similar vein as Vance. Jordan and Greene are taking action to restrict funding for the DOJ and FBI.

Greene, who has proposed defunding the special counsel's office, commended Vance's actions.

"Action is the only way forward," Greene tweeted after praising Vance. "Stop the weaponized government and hold them accountable!"

Yes @JDVance1!

Thank you!



Action is the only way forward.

Stop the weaponized government and hold them accountable! https://t.co/9BNnbVXlQW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 13, 2023

CNN reporter Melanie Zanona tweeted on Wednesday that Jordan directed his staff to work with the Appropriations Committee on efforts that would restrict funding for the DOJ and FBI.

The actions come as the DOJ faces increased scrutiny, with several 2024 Republican presidential candidates questioning its motives and pledging to pardon Trump if he is reelected in 2024.

Newsweek reached out to the DOJ through an online request form for comment.