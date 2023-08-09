Republicans Who Staged Senate Walkout Barred From 2024 Elections

Republican state senators in Oregon who have more than 10 unexcused absences from the legislature, due to a recent six week walkout by GOP lawmakers, won't be able to stand for re-election in 2024, according to Oregon's Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade.

Griffin-Valade, who oversees elections in Oregon, made the announcement on Tuesday, though Republicans have already pledged to challenge it in the courts.

In November 2022, Oregon voters approved Measure 113 by a wide margin, following GOP walkouts in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Under state rules, two-thirds of Oregon Senate members must turn up to form a quorum for floor sessions, allowing Republican lawmakers to block legislation by refusing to attend.

Measure 113 had been intended to end this blockage but a dispute arose about the wording, which states disqualification applies to "the term following the election after the member's current term is completed."

Republicans argued this means senators with 10 absences could still run for re-election in 2024, as their terms aren't due to expire until January 2025. In a statement, Senate Republican leader Tim Knopp said: "We believe the plain language of Measure 113 allows for members to run again in 2024 elections."

Some Republicans in eastern Oregon are campaigning for the region to leave the state and join more conservative Idaho. Oregon Senators with more than 10 unexcused absences from the state legislature will be banned from standing again in 2024, according to the state's secretary of state. ROBYN BECK/AFP/GETTY

However this was shot down by Griffin-Valdade, who insisted those with 10 or more unexcused absences would be ineligible to stand following consultation with the Oregon Department of Justice.

She commented: "It is clear voters intended Measure 113 to disqualify legislators from running for re-election if they had 10 or more unexcused absences in a legislative session.

"My decision honors the voters' intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution."

Oregon Republicans have already announced they will challenge the decision in court.

The most recent Oregon GOP Senate walkout began in May as a response to legislation introduced by Democrats on abortion, gun control and transgender medical treatment for minors.

Republicans were particularly incensed at proposals that would allow doctors to perform abortions for patients of any age, with healthcare providers not required to inform the parents of minors in many instances.

The walkout finally ended on June 15 following negotiations which saw Oregon's governing Democrats agree to make a number of concessions.

These included abandoning extra restrictions on concealed carry for firearms and a proposal to increase the purchasing age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21. A physician also be able to not inform a minor's parents about an abortion, but this would need to be judged in the patient's best interests, with a second medical provider supporting the decision.

Speaking to reporters, GOP state Senator Lynn Findley commented: "Parental rights will not be ignored regarding minors seeking abortion and gender-affirming care.

"Constitutional rights to own and bear arms will not be eviscerated, especially for citizens between 18 and 21 years old."

June also saw Oregon Democrats in the Senate and House introduce a joint proposal which would allow legislation to be passed if an outright majority is present in each chamber, removing the two-thirds requirement which has allowed Republican walkouts to be successful.

In June, Oregon Republican House leader Vikki Breese-Iverson faced calls to resign after her son was photographed performing a Nazi salute by a German fighter aircraft during a school trip.

Breese-Iverson apologized for her son's actions, claiming he acted "out of extremely poor judgment and without considering the impact this photo would have."