Full List of Republicans Who Voted to Oust Kevin McCarthy

Eight Republicans voted in favor of Representative Matt Gaetz's effort to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon, which succeeded with a 216-210 vote.

On Tuesday morning, McCarthy, a Republican from California, asked Congress to vote on a motion to vacate him as House speaker. The motion was filed by Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, on Monday after Gaetz threatened to do so over the weekend.

Gaetz's feud with McCarthy has been simmering since the beginning of the year when it took 15 rounds of voting to approve McCarthy's appointment as speaker. Gaetz and his allies blocked McCarthy's smooth ascension to the position, but after concessions were made, McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot.

One of the concessions involved McCarthy agreeing to allow a single member of the House to file the motion that could remove him at any time if enough votes were cast.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (right) talks to Representative Matt Gaetz in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2023. Gaetz has filed a motion to vacate McCarthy. Getty

Gaetz previously threatened McCarthy while urging the speaker to take a stronger stance against certain issues, such as in negotiations to prevent a government shutdown and impeaching President Joe Biden. He promised to file more motions to vacate if the first one failed.

However, the seven Republicans who joined Gaetz on Tuesday afternoon to remove McCarthy were: Ken Buck, Andy Biggs, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace and Matt Rosendale.

Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will be speaker pro temp until a new one is elected.

Official notice is coming soon -- MCCARTHY has unofficially been removed from the speakership. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Gaetz's effort to oust McCarthy annoyed several Republicans, some of whom said they planned to work with Democrats to block the motion by Gaetz. Because of the GOP's slim majority in the House, only five Republicans needed to join Gaetz and all House Democrats to oust the speaker.

McCarthy was confident ahead of the vote but said that he refused to work with his Democrat colleagues to save his job. Democrats are wary of McCarthy because of his actions as speaker, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that Democrat leadership planned to support Gaetz's effort to oust McCarthy.

"If I counted how many times someone wanted to knock me out, I would've been gone a long time ago," McCarthy told reporters ahead of the vote.

McCarthy said that he felt Gaetz planned the motion all along, regardless of McCarthy's actions to work with the Democrats to prevent a government shutdown that nearly occurred over the weekend.

"He would've done it if we were in a shutdown or not," McCarthy said. "I firmly believe it's the right decision to keep government open to make sure our military is still paid, our border agents are still paid. If that makes a challenge based upon whether I should be speaker, then I'll take that fight."

Prior to McCarthy, no House speaker had ever been ousted through a motion to vacate.