Rescue Cat, Aged 15, Has New Lease of Life After Adoption in Viral Clip

A 15-year-old tortoiseshell rescue cat called Spoon has melted hearts on the internet after a video of her playing went viral on social media.

In the post shared on TikTok on Monday by the cat's new owner, under the username _pancakethecat, Spoon can be seen playing, chasing a red laser light with the energy of a kitten.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "Rescuing spoon at 15.5 years old thinking she'd be in her sleepy kidney and liver failure era." This is followed by: "Spoon is thriving."

Tortoiseshell cats, which are usually female and are sometimes referred to as money cats, are believed to bring good luck.

A stock image of a tortoiseshell cat. A video of an elderly tortoiseshell cat called Spoon, playing with the energy of a kitten, has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Domestic cats can live for up to 20 years in optimal conditions, and according to British animal charity, Blue Cross, they go through six main life stages.

The first is when they're kittens, up to six months of age, which is the best time for them to learn. From six months to about two years, they are juniors, and that is when cats reach their full size. From three to six years of age, they are in the prime stage, which as the name itself suggests, is the prime of their life.

From seven to ten years of age, they are considered mature cats and from 11 to 14 they're senior. When cats live 15 years or older they are considered to be geriatric.

The video of Spoon quickly went viral on social media and has so far received more than 483,400 views and 86,200 likes on TikTok.

One TikToker, Mur V, commented: "Them lazer pens turn even the crypt keeper into a kitten."

And nevermeanttobe said: "I rescued mine at 9 and she looks twice Spoon's age."

Cassandra wrote: "We adopted our girl at 10, thinking she had only a few years left. She lived to 21.5, moved halfway across the country with us, thrived until the end."

Chloe Ma asked: "Does she have a vampire fang!?"

Alejandro added: "My old girl started showing signs of kidney and liver failure at 15 and lived to be a bit over 21. Long live Spoon."

Newsweek reached out to _pancakethecat for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC