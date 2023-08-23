Shy Cat Decides to Hang Out With Owner's Friends in Adorable Vid—'So Brave'

Cats are mysterious creatures, and often people struggle to read their emotions. But it looks like one shy feline has come out of her shell as she joins her owner and friends hosting a games night.

In a montage of clips shared on TikTok by owner @kelseyjoyceee, Éowyn, the black-and-white cat, can be seen enjoying the gaming group's company from afar and up, close and personal. She is referred to as a shy cat in the onscreen text. So far, the adorable video has 1.4 million views and over 311,000 likes since it was shared on August 20.

It is unclear what tactics were used to coax the cat out of her shell. However, Daniel Warren-Cummings, a behavior officer at a U.K.-based cat charity, has told Newsweek about his tips for owners dealing with a shy feline.

A cat peeping over a table. TikTok viewers are obsessed with an adorable video of a shy feline joining in on her owner's games night with friends. artist-unlimited/iStock/Getty Images Plus

How to Help a Shy Cat

Cats Protection's Central Behavior Officer Warren-Cummings told Newsweek: "There are many reasons why your cat might be shy, but you can often help your cat to unwind by being patient, calm and sensitive to their needs. Most importantly, never lose your temper or force your cat to interact when they're not ready. By taking your time and gradually earning their trust, your cat will be much happier."

Warren-Cummings said you can help your pet to feel safe and secure by:

Providing plenty of places where they can hide. Cats destress more quickly if they can do so, preferably somewhere high and dark, such as behind sofas or on shelves

Preventing other cats from entering your home by windows, doors or cat flaps. Make sure your cat is not being bullied in the garden or intimidated by other felines through windows or doors

Maintaining daily routines, so your cat knows what to expect

Using synthetic scent pheromones (available from your vet). These can help reassure your cat and reduce stress

Sitting quietly near your cat, but not so close that you see fearful body language, and gently getting them used to you in their own time. Ignore them while you read a book or take a nap so they don't feel pressured or anxious in your presence. Do this while they are eating, or give them a small food treat so they associate you with a positive experience

Letting your cat approach you. Direct approaches are extremely threatening so don't force attention on your cat. Trying to reassure your cat by petting them often makes the cat feel a lot more stressed.

Knowing that cats suddenly appearing shy or withdrawn, when previously OK, can indicate a medical issue.

So far, the video has over 560 comments, many of which are praising Éowyn.

"I really think it's a white patchy cat thing my girls the same. She's cripplingly shy around anyone who isn't me," commented one cat owner.

"Tell her I'm so proud," wrote another.

A third person posted: "ALWAYS let the kitty smell your hands as a peace greeting to let them know its ok."

