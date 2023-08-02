Heartwarming

Cat Owner Praised for Using 'Gentle Parenting' Technique on Scared Kitty

By
Heartwarming Cats

A cat owner has melted hearts all over the internet, after a video of her acknowledging her cat's feelings during a thunderstorm went viral on social media last week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username Vchatterley, the cat, Henry, can be seen hiding under the blankets as water pours down outside the window. A caption along with the post says: "Making sure I always validate my cat's fears so he doesn't feel silly for being scared."

Henry's owner then proceeds to cuddle him and talk to him with a calm and reassuring voice. She can be heard saying: "Hey, we're ok, it's just rain! You just have supersonic hearing.

"And normally, that is beneficial to you because you can hear predators and prey but you are a house cat, so you really don't have either of those things, so really all your hearing does is, you can hear when I wake up and harass me for food, and you can hear when I open the pantry door, so both food-related benefits."

cat afraid of water melts hearts
A file photo of a cat hiding under blankets with an inset of rain falling outside. A cat owner's method of comforting her kitty during a thunderstorm has melted hearts online. Getty Images

After talking to him for a while, Henry seems way more comfortable and calm, although the rain is still falling.

His owner continues to say: "But the good news is, you're being so brave cause look! You barely went inside the covers. Normally you're like way wedged in there. You're very brave for that, so kudos. You can there in there as long as you want and when you come out, you can have a treat."

As soon as she mentions treats, Henry's face changes, and all of a sudden he's no longer afraid, and ready to leave his blanket-fortress. His owner then jokes: "You're just like mommy! I too would overcome my fear if there was food in it for me. Let's go! Here you go bud!"

While a fear of thunderstorms is more common in dogs, cats may suffer from it as well. According to PetMD, some cats respond with fear to the loud and unexpected noises and flashes of light brought on by storms.

Its website says: "Cats may also be sensitive to and detect subtle changes in the barometric pressure of the atmosphere. Some cats from unknown, abusive, or neglected backgrounds may also be more fearful of storms."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 4.7 million views and 1.1 million likes on the platform.

@vchatterley

something tells me that henry is a little bit food-motivated #catsoftiktok #chatterleycats

♬ original sound - Vanessa Chatterley

One user, Lori K. Parker, commented: "I'm on gentle pet parenting Tok and I love it." And Nylo Ren said: "Henry is the bravest boy." Sidlinks added: "he was listening to you so intently."

Cachekitten wrote: "4th of July I explained to my cat what fireworks were and yes they're loud/scary but they won't hurt us. She calmed down after???" And Kid_Deacon said: "I swear they understand us." SupahSassy added: "I need somebody to talk to me like this...."

Another user, The Hay King, commented: "Big 'would you do it for a Scooby Snack' vibes and I am here for it." And Chipot_les_mis said: "Why was this deeply meaningful to me, an adult human who isn't afraid of rain but had a bad childhood."

Gab joked: "You're just like mommy!' Same, mommy, same." And Zainab Plays the Flute said: "I too would overcome my fears for the same reason." Gisela Gaona added: "The way he left the room for the kitchen before you even led the way."

Newsweek reached out to Vchatterley for comment via email. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC