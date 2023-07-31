Hearts Melt as Rescue Dog Who Had Her Teeth Removed Gets New Lease of Life

A rescue dog called Pixie has melted hearts on the internet after a clip of her before and after being rescued by her new owner went viral.

The viral video was shared on TikTok on Wednesday under the username @lilmspixie. In it, the miniature poodle can be seen turning from a sick, shy dog who couldn't trust anyone, into a loving, trusting dog, full of life and love for her new family.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "I was already a senior by the time I was rescued by cruelty investigators in December 2022. My hair was matted and dirty. I had hair loss and my nails were so long they were curling and growing in my paws. I was underweight and my teeth were all rotten and falling out. I was so scared I was in a lot of pain. The doctors didn't think I'd make it.

"Some lady started coming to see me and sit with me every day. I was unsure at first. I don't know why my 'family' treated me the way they did. It was hard to trust again. I had surgery and survived. But just because they were so rotten I had no teeth left."

The most common reason why dogs lose their teeth is periodontal disease, which can lead to your pet having a lower quality of life and an increased risk of heart disease, according to Dr. Buzby's Toe Grips.

"The lady would come [to] see me still and gave me a bed to sleep in," continued the caption. "I was still scared but now I felt a little better. Things weren't so painful anymore... I started to open up. The lady took me home after my surgery. She cut my hair and gave me a bath. I had a cozy bed and plenty of food to eat. It was weird. I was confused and nervous, life changed a lot for me suddenly. I made new friends. All of them are bigger than me but they treat me nice."

The slideshows continued with more pictures of Pixie as she settles into her new life. She's making new friends, going up to the hills with them, and sleeping in piles of blankets, living the cozy life she's been dreaming of.

"I love to sunbathe and roll in the grass with my short hair," the post adds. "I started being very silly. I make my new mom laugh a lot. I ran around all the time and wanted to play. I was proving the doctors wrong! My first grooming appointment ever!!! Mom made me my own luxurious bed. I sleep here all the time. Mom and I love each other a lot. I make her laugh when she's sad.

"No one knows how old I really am or how much time I have left. Mom told the doctors that it's okay. My final days will be spent loved and happy now."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 827,000 views and more than 125,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Rachel Menzia, commented: "I lost a teacup poodle years ago that looks exactly like her, and I know it's probably not her but I like to think it is bc [because] she's being taken care of." And Aura posted: "I'm bawling my eyes out. thank you for filling her last days (I hope there are many to come) with all the love, pampering, and spoiling."

Cora Telles wrote: "She looks like a puppy again. she's so happy she's shining with youth again." And Emily Lin added: "WHAT A CUTE BABY. she's so lucky to have her momma who loves her so well."

Another user, Bri, commented: "Your love has probably added to her life, I've seen so many old rescues thrive for years after finally finding a loving home." And Jazzy B posted: "Please tell me this precious lil thing is still in the world."

Sofia added: "I'M CRYING so sad she didn't live like this earlier but happy you found her and gave her the life she deserves."

