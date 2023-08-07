'Smart' Rescue Dog Surprising Owner With New Tricks Delights Internet

A video of a dog impressing her owner with a unique new trick has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on July 8 by TikTok user @dodgemomof3 and had 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Rescued her 2 years ago and every day she has a new trick to show me." The footage shows a dog sitting on the ground balancing herself on her front legs while pumping her hind legs in the air, almost in a cycling motion.

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the U.S. each year, including 3.1 million dogs, according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

These include strays and surrendered animals as well as ones "rescued from cruelty," which can arise from situations such as "hoarding cases, dog fighting rings and puppy mills," the nonprofit said.

A dog's ability to learn new tricks may be influenced by their age. A February 2016 study published in the journal Age found that canines over 13 years displayed "slower learning and reduced flexibility in comparison to younger dogs."

The findings of a March 2014 study in the peer-reviewed journal Animals showed that certain behaviors, such as "wide-eyes, closed mouth, erect ears, and forward and high tail carriage, without wagging or with short and quick wagging," were related to "high achievement results."

The study said that "dogs' body language during operant conditioning was related to their success rate."

Several TikTok users were impressed and delighted by the dog's move in the viral clip.

Mishamigos wrote: "11/10 would win a pageant show 100 percent." User J said the dog is "such a smart baby."

User heeyitsmariaa said "she is a star" while Pooch Couture wrote: "She's something else." User lexie! wrote: "honestly, I'm impressed. she needs to be on Pet Star [as soon as possible]."

Kaytlyn Cook said: "SHE'S RIDING A BIKE" Erin Dore agreed, writing, "She's just goin for a bike ride."

User @suggest34 wrote: "That cutie is ready for a Spin class!" SabrinaDVM2025 said: "Impressive! Mine only does one leg at a time."

Jam_doghut said: "One if the cutest things I've seen today !!" User @delaneymatchen wrote: "It gets funnier every time I watch it."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

