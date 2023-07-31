Rescue Kitten's Way of Escaping Cage Seen in Hilarious Clip—"Hairy Houdini"

A shelter kitten has left the internet in stitches after a video of him expertly escaping a metal cage just like a magician went viral on social media last week.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Friday by the shelter, under the username @lowcountryfoster. In it, the kitten can be seen effortlessly venturing out of his cage, stretching his body and head in between the bars, as the cat above him watches in disbelief.

The hilarious clip, which has been saved and reshared thousands of times by users on the platform, comes with a caption that reads: "Hairy Houdini!"

A young cat with its paws resting on the black bars of a cage. A shelter kitten escaping a cage like Harry Houdini has gone viral. Getty Images

If you're a cat owner, you've probably seen your pet get through any tiny space in your house. They can squeeze their bodies through the most unthinkable places, but what is it that makes cats so agile and flexible?

Cornell Center for Materials Research says that cats' vertebrae are very flexibly connected and have especially elastic cushioning disks between them. It is this unique spine that allows cats to stretch their body in that way. It also contributes to their speed.

"Cats are able to rotate their supple spines more than many other animals and can twist their bodies to a much greater extent. Unlike the long anchored collarbone we humans have, cats have tiny rudimentary collarbones that contribute to their ability to squeeze through tight openings," the CCMR website adds.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.2 million views and more than 205,000 likes on the platform.

One user, alishatallarico, posted: "That's defs gotta be the smallest craziest spot I've seen a cat get out of."

Molly wrote: "I've been a vet tech for 20 years. I've seen them open their cage doors, but never this!" And Krueger commented: "HOW DID THE SKULL FIT!?" Jen Hruby added: "Cats aren't real I love them so much."

Another user, s.a.v, commented: "The other car putting his paw through the kennel like 'can I do that??" And Kilo Bravo wrote: "He was getting out and nothing was stopping him." User naz24 added: "Someone please adopt this smart baby asap!"

Animal_loverwithcats posted: "Cats are a lot smarter than most people think. If they can pull a stunt like that, they can be quite capable of much more." And KarenMMarsland commented: "My baby boy is just like this too he sneaks under all the doors in the house."

Another user, LadyLoper, wrote: "When we brought my kitten home, I closed her in my room so she would have time to get used to one part of the house before letting her go into."

Newsweek reached out to @lowcountryfoster via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.