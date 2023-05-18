Cat Napping on Exercise Bike Has Internet in Stitches: 'I Felt That'

A cat called Ollie has left the internet in stitches after a video of him sleeping on top of an exercise bike, "the same way a cheetah sleeps on a tree," went viral on social media.

The clip, with over 2.7 million views, was shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username Olliecuddless. The pet can be seen sleeping in the most uncomfortable position a human may think of, on the handlebar of an exercise bike, looking completely unbothered.

The hilarious video, which quickly went viral across social media, comes with a caption that reads: "Iconic."

Stock image of a ginger cat on top of an exercise bike. A feline called Ollie has left the internet in stitches after a clip on him sleeping on an exercise bike went viral. Getty Images

Adult cats sleep an average of 16 hours a day, while kittens can spend all 24 hours sleeping, according to Oakland Veterinary Services. Cats mostly sleep to conserve energy, because, as hunters, that's a behavior they have inherited from their bigger ancestors.

But cats also sleep for other reasons. It may be because they are tired, or to help regulate body temperature, as well as for pleasure.

It's not unusual for cats to sleep in spots that any human would find uncomfortable. Felines may be napping in the most odd places for several reasons, according to pet-wellness experts at PetKeen. If it's too hot, the pets may be trying to get the coldest spot to cool their body temperature down. At the same time, if it's too cold, they could be looking to get some warmth.

Among other reasons, cats may also be sleeping in places that, even though look very uncomfortable to us, help them feel safer and sleep better.

The clip has so far received more than 500,000 likes on TikTok. Uffda01 commented: "Need a side by side of a cheetah sleeping in a tree." And user4147577613552 posted: "Sorry I can't exercise today, my cat is using my Peloton."

User sundogs4 wrote: "The most expensive cat tree currently on the market." And bluntthotty added: "90% of pelotons are still in use a year after they're purchased"

Bummer wrote: "Guess I'm not working out today, I can't wake the baby." And the original poster answered: "Been my excuse since I got the bike HAHAHA." JLoMart added: "Finally a demonstration of its proper use!"

Another user, Asuma Kakashi, commented: "If pelotón actually came with a kitty I might consider getting one." And Amelia posted: "Me when I say I'm gonna exercise more."

Veronica wrote: "I also use exercise equipment this way." And ReRe added: "I felt that."

KC2KAY posted: "Wow, they will sleep anywhere!" And Corporate Nerd added: "Ok that can't be comfortable. . . but that is where the cat chose."

Newsweek reached out to Olliecuddless via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

