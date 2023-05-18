Funny

Cat Napping on Exercise Bike Has Internet in Stitches: 'I Felt That'

By
Funny Cats Big cats Bikes Exercise

A cat called Ollie has left the internet in stitches after a video of him sleeping on top of an exercise bike, "the same way a cheetah sleeps on a tree," went viral on social media.

The clip, with over 2.7 million views, was shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username Olliecuddless. The pet can be seen sleeping in the most uncomfortable position a human may think of, on the handlebar of an exercise bike, looking completely unbothered.

The hilarious video, which quickly went viral across social media, comes with a caption that reads: "Iconic."

cat sleeping on exercise bike delights viewers
Stock image of a ginger cat on top of an exercise bike. A feline called Ollie has left the internet in stitches after a clip on him sleeping on an exercise bike went viral. Getty Images

Adult cats sleep an average of 16 hours a day, while kittens can spend all 24 hours sleeping, according to Oakland Veterinary Services. Cats mostly sleep to conserve energy, because, as hunters, that's a behavior they have inherited from their bigger ancestors.

But cats also sleep for other reasons. It may be because they are tired, or to help regulate body temperature, as well as for pleasure.

It's not unusual for cats to sleep in spots that any human would find uncomfortable. Felines may be napping in the most odd places for several reasons, according to pet-wellness experts at PetKeen. If it's too hot, the pets may be trying to get the coldest spot to cool their body temperature down. At the same time, if it's too cold, they could be looking to get some warmth.

Among other reasons, cats may also be sleeping in places that, even though look very uncomfortable to us, help them feel safer and sleep better.

@olliecuddless

Iconic #fyp #catsoftiktok #fypシ

♬ original sound - Ollie🤍😎

The clip has so far received more than 500,000 likes on TikTok. Uffda01 commented: "Need a side by side of a cheetah sleeping in a tree." And user4147577613552 posted: "Sorry I can't exercise today, my cat is using my Peloton."

User sundogs4 wrote: "The most expensive cat tree currently on the market." And bluntthotty added: "90% of pelotons are still in use a year after they're purchased"

Bummer wrote: "Guess I'm not working out today, I can't wake the baby." And the original poster answered: "Been my excuse since I got the bike HAHAHA." JLoMart added: "Finally a demonstration of its proper use!"

Another user, Asuma Kakashi, commented: "If pelotón actually came with a kitty I might consider getting one." And Amelia posted: "Me when I say I'm gonna exercise more."

Veronica wrote: "I also use exercise equipment this way." And ReRe added: "I felt that."

KC2KAY posted: "Wow, they will sleep anywhere!" And Corporate Nerd added: "Ok that can't be comfortable. . . but that is where the cat chose."

Newsweek reached out to Olliecuddless via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC