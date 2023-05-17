Internet in Stitches as Pit Bull Demands Walk in Her Coat—'I Love the Rain'

The internet has gone wild for footage of a 'talking' pit bull who will happily repeat any words or phrases her owner says to her.

The video was shared on TikTok on April 19 by @heymynamesluna and has generated over 1.1 million views. It shows Luna the pit bull vocalizing how eager she is to go out in the rain, as her owner asks her to say, "I want to go for a walk." The dog, ready to go in her waterproof coat, repeats the phrase.

The clip then shows Luna standing outside in the rain. Despite the coat keeping her warm and dry, she looks thoroughly unimpressed and barks her unhappiness about the weather. When asked to repeat that she loves the rain, Luna was less than convincing.

Stock image of a dog wearing a blue raincoat. A video of a pit bull that features her incredible talking skills has gone viral. RugliG/Getty Images

Dogs use a variety of methods to communicate what they want or need, ranging from barking, whining, sighing or even growling in some instances. A dog's bark will change depending on what they're vocalizing. The American Kennel Club says a high-pitched bark is welcoming, but a low-pitched one shows the animal is signaling a threat.

The AKC adds that some dogs use a type of howl as though they are trying to talk, and canines can make amusing sounds to show happiness, frustration or curiosity.

In the video, Luna is wearing a reflective orange-and-white all-in-one coat, covering her torso and four legs. Social-media users have loved Luna's vocal outbursts as she demands to go out for a walk. The clip has received 80,000 likes so far.

Luna's owner wrote as a joke on the video that it's becoming like "Planet Of The Dogs." This is a reference to the well-known Planet of the Apes movie franchise where the intelligent primates take over society.

More than 700 people have commented on the footage. They have praised Luna's understanding and intellect as she communicates near-perfectly with her owner.

One person posted, "She's magical! A genius," while another TikTok user wrote: "That was the most confident 'I love the rain' I've ever heard."

There's no doubt that Luna's speaking ability is highly impressive, but some commenters were more amazed by her dress sense in the video. One comment on the post reads: "I love her raincoat! She's a smart girl."

Newsweek reached out to @heymynamesluna for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the video.

