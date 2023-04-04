Dog in Jacket Has Extreme Reaction to Going Out in the Rain: 'Drama Queen'

This dramatic dog likes nothing more than staying dry inside, so when her owners tried to take her out for a walk in the rain, it was a definite no.

Lolo, the boxer and Boston terrier mixed breed, likes her home comforts, so when her owner tried to take her out for a walk in the rain wearing an adorable raincoat, she was thoroughly unimpressed.

Although she's only small, Lolo used all of her strength to pull against the leash and try to avoid any of the rain. Despite wearing her waterproof jacket, the dog took a few steps outside before quickly retreating inside.

A survey conducted by ManyPets in 2022 asked 250 dog owners whether their pet liked going outside when it's raining or not. Over half of the respondents said their dog hates or dislikes the rain, and 17 percent said they refuse to go out in it entirely.

Lolo hates going outside when it's raining. The Boston terrier mixed breed hates getting her coat wet. @stefanimorgan

Lolo's owner, Stefani Morgan, of Tallahassee, Florida, shared a video of what it's like trying to get the dog outside when it's wet. The clip was posted on TikTok on March 13 and was captioned: "She hardly got a droplet on her, but felt she needed that shake at the end."

Morgan spoke to Newsweek about how "overly dramatic" Lolo can be when it comes to bad weather.

She said: "She's super dramatic about water, she doesn't like going in ponds or little doggie pools either.

"We just convince her to come along with us, as you can hear in the video. Once we step foot in the rain, she eventually comes along too.

"When we travel, we have to drop her off at a dog daycare, or a kennel, and it's so fun for her because she gets to play with other dogs. They have a small pool at the daycare center, and the notes on her report when we pick her up will always say she still hasn't tried the pool yet."

Fortunately, aside from hating the rain, Morgan adds that Lolo is otherwise a really well-behaved dog. But when it comes to the rain, Lolo puts that good behavior to the side, as her owner says it's just one of her "quirky traits."

"Our family sees her do this too when they're visiting us, or dog sitting, and they think she's such a drama queen. We all have a laugh about it."

Morgan posted the video on TikTok to share Lolo's theatrics whenever it's a bit wet outside, which they've become accustomed to now.

One TikTok user commented on the video: "Aw so cute," as she sympathized with poor Lolo.

