Italian Greyhound Who 'Doesn't Like Snow' Has Hilarious Way to Avoid It

One Italian greyhound seriously hates walking in snow, and he will go to extreme lengths to limit how much he has to touch it when he goes outside.

It's tough for Nino to avoid the snow completely when it's time to go out into the yard. However, he has created a hilarious style of walking that involves sticking his behind high up in the air.

Nino walks on just his front two legs, leaving his hind ones dangling in the air, so only his front paws have to touch the freezing cold snow.

Due to their short fur and lack of body fat, Italian greyhounds can become cold very quickly, so owners must not leave them outside in freezing temperatures for long. The American Kennel Club urges owners of this breed to take "extra care" when it's cold outside.

The adorable video has already generated over 8.7 million views on TikTok, and more than 1.1 million likes. Nino's owner wrote in the caption that his dog "doesn't like snow," which leads him to do this amusing walk.

When going out for a walk or for a longer stint of time, Nino and his siblings, Winni and Rosi, wear coats to keep them as warm as possible. However, they don't wear any layers when they go outside briefly. So, Nino invented a new walk.

His owner, Katrin Pollok, told Newsweek that he does this every time it snows to avoid becoming too cold, and the walk has generated a lot of attention online.

"We don't usually put any clothes on the dogs for this short period of time when they go outside to do their business," Pollok said.

"Italian greyhounds freeze very easily because they don't have a thick coat of fur. So, because of this, Nino tries not touch the cold and wet snow by walking on just his front legs."

Pollok added that she was "very surprised" when she first caught Nino doing this in the snow. However, it's become a common occurrence ever since. Now, whenever it snows near their home in Rostock, Germany, they have come to expect Nino to do this novel trick.

Pollok shared the video to her TikTok account, @house_of_winino, on March 8 and has been left stunned by the response it's received.

Pollok added: "The reaction from people on social media has been amazing. The video has been liked over 1 million times on TikTok alone. It's incredible."

Since Pollok posted the now-viral video, more than 14,400 people have commented on it to share how funny they found Nino's walk. They even liken him to other animals.

After seeing the video, one person commented: "Is it bad that I thought it was a kangaroo at first?" which was a common thought in the comments. Pollok responded by admitting that Nino's walk makes him look "very similar" to a kangaroo.

Another TikTok user joked: "Me after getting my nails done."

