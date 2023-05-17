Pets

Laughter As Golden Retriever 'Insists' Owner Do This After Every Meal

A social media video of a 4-year-old golden retriever dog demanding to be burped after every single one of her meals has left the internet in hysterics.

The TikTok video captures the moment when the shaded-red golden retriever comes over to her owner after being asked if she's "ready to be burped," indicating that this is something that the pup is used to and has learned.

The dog then sits down on the couch beside her owner and relaxes while she pats her down, in the exact same way someone would if they were burping a baby. The female golden retriever appears to be enjoying the experience, as she sits patiently beside her owner while being burped and lets out a large smile at the camera.

Dog
Roxy the 4-year-old golden retriever loves to be burped by her owner after each of her meals. A video clip of her 'burping routine' has gone viral online.

"This is our 4-year-old golden retriever named Roxy," the dog's owner, Amber Hall, told Newsweek.

"She loves to be burped after every meal. It's so silly and cute, but I had no clue that the video would go viral," she added.

The TikTok video, which can be seen here, has now been viewed nearly 5 million times across the world, making it the account's most popular post to date by far.

A caption across the video reads: "[She] insists I burp her after every meal."

The post has been captioned: "Don't know how this started, but now I have to do it after every meal."

Hall and Roxy live together with the rest of their family in Michigan.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 25 by @AlynnAlways, the post has been liked by over 570,000 TikTok users, with more than 1,300 users expressing their amusement at Roxy's burping routine in the comment section below the post.

"And here I am, watching a dog burping on a loop," one user wrote.

"What a baby! My dog burps in the face of whoever fed her. We call it compliments to the chef," another user added.

A third user shared: "I do this for all four of my dogs after eating. They line up waiting for their turns".

"My German shepherd will walk up to me and man belch directly into my eyeball every single time he eats. No remorse," commented a different TikTok user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC