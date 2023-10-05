Watch How Rescue Kittens Hijack Owner's Dinner Plans in Cutest Way Possible

A pet owner had his dinner plans badly disrupted after his kittens decided to snuggle up inside the cooking pot he needed to use.

Tristen, from Oregon, posted a video of the resulting scenes to TikTok under the handle fountainofcats. At the time of writing, it had been watched over 1.3 million times.

"It's impossible to get s*** done because these f***ing cats love to do s*** like this," he jokes on the video, before panning across to show how two of his kittens had squeezed themselves into the pot, with a third sitting close by staring up at him.

Tristen then reveals that the packet of pasta he had been planning to cook, meanwhile, had been pushed off the counter and onto the floor. Their message is clear: order takeout.

The sight that greeted cat owner Tristen. He's made a point of keeping pots off the counter ever since. fountainofcats

Cats love enclosed spaces like the one offered by Tristen's cooking pot. It's not necessarily about the comfort these spaces offer, though.

Nicholas Dodman, Professor Emeritus of Behavioral Pharmacology and Animal Behavior at Tufts University, thinks it has more to do with security.

"It's just a fact of life that cats like to squeeze into small spaces where they feel much safer and more secure," he previously told Newsweek. "Instead of being exposed to the clamor and possible danger of wide-open spaces, cats prefer to huddle in smaller, more clearly delineated areas."

Professor Dodman noted that kittens also like "feeling the warmth and soothing contact" of snuggling close to other cats, as seen in Tristen's video.

"Think of it as a kind of swaddling behavior. The close contact [with the interior], we believe, releases endorphins—nature's own morphine-like substances—causing pleasure and reducing stress," he said.

Tristen's kittens were in the process of being rehomed when this video was filmed. "About a year ago we took in a pregnant stray," he told Newsweek. "She gave birth to 7 kittens. We were in the process of rehoming them and around the time I took that video we were down to 3 kittens."

Tristen said the young cats "loved to climb on things" and get into places they shouldn't be. "They all caused chaos together," he said. "The day this happened, I was working from home and in the process of getting dinner prepped. I had to finish some work and when I came back I saw that all the cats decided to start dinner without me."

Despite derailing his plans, he quickly saw the funny side and decided to post a video about it to TikTok, where viewers were similarly amused.

"You made paw-sta," one quipped, with another writing: "You need a bigger pot. All three of them deserve a pot spot." A third added: "They just keep making new pasta shapes. These ones are so detailed."

Though some were aghast at the idea of cats napping inside a cooking pot used to make dinner, Tristen was keen to dispel any suggestion that this is a regular or accepted occurrence.

"We don't allow them on our counters, but they will sometimes do it and will sit in our window, but I don't leave pots out anymore after this," he said.

