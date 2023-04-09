Which Restaurants Are Open on Easter Sunday? McDonald's, Wendy's and More

On March 12, the clocks went forward as part of daylight savings, signalling that spring is on the way.

As the days got longer, and the weather started to warm, the Easter weekend edged ever closer.

The Christian holiday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ who Christians believe was raised back to life three days after he was crucified at Calvary, outside the walls of Jerusalem, nearly 2,000 years ago.

Many observe the day by fasting and attending church services and reenactments or spending time with their friends and families.

Easter eggs painted by Kerstin Hanusch during the annual Sorbian Easter egg market at the Sorbian cultural center on March 17, 2018, in Schleife, Germany. Easter Sunday falls this year on April 9. Getty Images/Steffi Loos

This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 9, with Good Friday on April 7 and Easter Monday on April 10.

Like Good Friday, Easter Sunday is not a federal holiday in the U.S. like New Year's Day, July 4, Thanksgiving, or Christmas.

Christians observe Easter as a religious occasion, leaving some people unsure whether their favorite diner will remain open.

As with the other holidays mentioned, there may be some changes to the opening times of your favorite businesses and restaurants.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about which restaurants are open on Easter Sunday, including McDonald's, Wendy's, and Starbucks.

Which Restaurants Are Open on Easter Sunday?

For all the below restaurants, customers are advised to check with their local branches as information may differ depending on location.

Burger King

A general view of a Burger King restaurant on September 15, 2022, in Farmingdale, New York. Newsweek has everything you need to know about which restaurants are open on Easter Sunday. Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Though Burger King operates reduced hours on holidays, like Christmas and Thanksgiving, on Easter Sunday most locations should operate as normal.

Restaurants should be open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. local time, however a spokesperson for Burger King told Newsweek: "Holiday hours vary by franchised location. Guests can confirm these hours at their local restaurant or online through the Burger King app."

Chick-fil-A

Unfortunately for Chick-fil-A fanatics, the self-styled "home of the Original Chicken Sandwich" restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday.

Chipotle

While hours vary by location, most Chipotle restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday.

Fortunately, your favorite fast-food Mexican restaurant will be open and ready for business the Saturday leading into Easter, as well as the following Monday.

Denny's

Denny's will be open as normal for eating in and taking out, on Easter Sunday.

McDonald's

A McDonald's sign hangs outside the fast food restaurant on July 26, 2022, in Miami, Florida. McDonald's restaurants are expected to be open on Easter Sunday. Getty Images/Joe Raedle

McDonald's restaurants are expected to be open on Easter Sunday.

Locations will be either open for 24 hours if they operate that way usually, or they will open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden, known for its famous basket of breadsticks, will be open for business across the 2023 Easter weekend.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut will be open on Easter Sunday this year, though many locations will likely operate reduced hours.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack, known for its delicious burgers, will be open as normal on Easter Sunday.

Starbucks

A general view of a Starbucks store on September 15, 2022, in Plainview, New York. Starbucks will remain open over Easter weekend, though hours will vary for each store and state. Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Starbucks will remain open over Easter weekend, though hours will vary for each store and state.

Starbucks cafes situated inside Target stores will be closed, as Target branches will remain shut on Easter Sunday.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Newsweek: "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.

"We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator."

"The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay," they added.

Subway

Most Subway restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. However, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours.

Subways are normally open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., though many locations will open late and/or close early on holidays.

Waffle House

The popular restaurant will continue to serve sweet treats on Easter Sunday.

Wendy's

Though Wendy's restaurants operate reduced hours on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, on Easter Sunday 2023 most will operate as normal.

A spokesperson for Wendy's told Newsweek: "Many Wendy's locations will be open and ready to serve you, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location. To find out when your nearest Wendy's will be open on Easter, please visit our location finder at: order.wendys.com/location."