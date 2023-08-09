Tech & Science

Reward Increases to Find Who Slaughtered Over 20 Endangered Sea Lions

By
Tech & Science Alaska Seals Animals Animal cruelty

Authorities have quadrupled a reward to $20,000 in an attempt to find out who slaughtered over 20 endangered sea lions in Alaska.

The endangered Steller sea lions have been found dead all along the Copper River Delta this summer, with "evidence of human interactions," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has reported.

Steller sea lions are a huge species of sea lion, mainly found in the northeast Pacific and Pacific Northwest of the U.S. They are an endangered species as their population is in decline. This is due to a number of pressing threats in the world's oceans, such as a lack of prey due to fishing, and the effects of climate change, including sea level rise, harmful algal blooms and temperature changes, NOAA reports.

Illegal Wildlife Shootings BANNER
A NOAA Fisheries marine mammal specialist uses a metal detector to examine a dead Steller sea lion found on a beach in the Copper River Delta. NOAA Fisheries

The dead sea lions have been found along the river since May, NOAA reports, some with gunshot wounds.

The western population of Steller sea lions are protected under the Endangered Species Act, which bans the harassment, harming, or killing of the species. It is also illegal to kill marine mammals under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Federal law in Alaska allows subsistence hunting of the animals by Alaska Natives, however this is the only exception to the rule. The dead sea lions do not appear to have been killed for food, so an investigation has been launched into the deaths.

Illegal Wildlife Shootings
A NOAA Fisheries marine mammal specialist examines a dead Steller sea lion pup found on a beach in the Copper River Delta. NOAA Fisheries

As more dead sea lions keep appearing, NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement has upped the reward from $5,000 to $20,000, for any information that "leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction," NOAA said.

Some dead sea lions are found every year during surveys, but this year is different.

"We've done this for a number of years," Sadie Wright, a biologist with National Marine Fisheries Service, told Alaska Public Media. "And this year we've found a big spike in the number of dead sea lions on the islands there."

Read more

NOAA is urging members of the public to report anything unusual to NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement.

"A lot of these animals that we're seeing out there dead are young animals in their prime," Wright told the news outlet. "So it's sad to see them die when there doesn't seem to be a good cause for it."

The illegal killing of these sea lions could land the culprit with up to a year in jail, and/or criminal fines and civil penalties.

Boats and vessels may also be confiscated.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about sea lions? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC