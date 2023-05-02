Culture

Rihanna's Met Gala Look Slammed—'Buttercream Icing'

By
Culture Rihanna Met Gala Twitter Social media

Rihanna might not have received the reaction she was looking for with her 2023 Met Gala dress as she was compared to "buttercream icing."

The "Umbrella" singer is currently pregnant with her second child and walked the red carpet with her partner A$AP Rocky. Together they were attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme that the attendees had to follow was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which was a tribute to the late German fashion designer.

Rihanna arrived at the event on Monday night wearing a cream dress, sunglasses and a type of floral shawl that members of social media couldn't help but poke fun at.

"She look like some buttercream icing," one Twitter user noted. Author Chris Sumlin suggested "she's done better," while the Canadian entertainment TV channel Etalk said: "It's giving whipped cream" vibes.

Newsweek will update this story with more information soon.

Rihanna 2023 met gala look
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Some social media users have compared her look to "whipped cream" and "Buttercream icing." Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC