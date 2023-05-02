Rihanna's Met Gala Look Slammed—'Buttercream Icing'

Rihanna might not have received the reaction she was looking for with her 2023 Met Gala dress as she was compared to "buttercream icing."

The "Umbrella" singer is currently pregnant with her second child and walked the red carpet with her partner A$AP Rocky. Together they were attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme that the attendees had to follow was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which was a tribute to the late German fashion designer.

Rihanna arrived at the event on Monday night wearing a cream dress, sunglasses and a type of floral shawl that members of social media couldn't help but poke fun at.

"She look like some buttercream icing," one Twitter user noted. Author Chris Sumlin suggested "she's done better," while the Canadian entertainment TV channel Etalk said: "It's giving whipped cream" vibes.

