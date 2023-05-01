Pedro Pascal Fans Lose It Over His Met Gala Shorts

Pedro Pascal on Monday built upon his reputation as the "internet daddy" by sporting a pair of shorts with a long red trench coat to the Met Gala.

The actor, famous for his roles in high-profile projects such as The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, has become a much beloved—and desired—celebrity on social media in recent months. He's frequently been called "internet daddy," and though he has acknowledged he is aware of the trend, the star also said he does not use social media.

Judging by the response to his daring look at the Met Gala, Pascal's status as an online sex symbol was seemingly elevated.

"Sweet Jesus ... thank you so much for this becauseeeee ... this man is so fineeee," read one typical Twitter reaction to Pascal's Met look.

Pedro Pascal on Monday attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Pascal's shorts, not seen here, became a hot topic on Twitter. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

"God bless whoever it was at Vogue that did a slow pan up Pedro Pascal's legs on the carpet at the Met," an admirer tweeted.

"I ADORE this guy. AND he rocks those shorts! #PedroPascal Wins!" said another.

Pedro Pascal really should give us a warning next time he plans on wearing shorts to the #MetGala 🥵 (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/wIrouIYxY0 — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) May 2, 2023

Pascal rose to fame on HBO's Game of Thrones and Netflix's Narcos before finding his star power rise even higher thanks to playing the titular role on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+ and later on the HBO post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us.

The Chilean-American actor has also been featured on the big screen in movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

While Pascal's coat-and-shorts ensemble at the Met Gala garnered plenty of attention, he was not the only celebrity to make waves online by their fashion choice.

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe received approving tweets for her surprising transformation on the red carpet. She entered wearing a large, cone-like coat, which was removed to reveal a sheer wireframe, underneath of which Monáe wore only black undergarments.

Then there were more shocking looks, like those seen on musicians Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Jared Leto. Lil Nas X donned little more than a metallic thong and silver body paint, while Doja Cat altered her appearance with cat prosthetics and Leto went further by wearing a fluffy cat costume.

Pascal's look was praised by many online commenters, but there were some naysayers.

"Look y'all ... I absolutely love Pedro Pascal but the shorts + trench combo is not doing it for me," one person wrote.

Some who didn't approve of his wardrobe choice were still forgiving of the actor.

"Not sure how I feel about this fit but tbh [to be honest] I would let Pedro Pascal run me over with his car in exchange for A Single Smoldering Glance," read a tweet expressing this sentiment.