Met Gala Viewers Question Host Anna Wintour's 'Boring' Look

Culture Met Gala Fashion New York City Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour may be an icon of the fashion world, but many Met Gala viewers on Monday gave her negative reviews for the Chanel outfit she wore to this year's event.

Wintour is not only the editor-in-chief of Vogue, but she has served as a chairwoman of the Met Gala since 1995. In her role for the gala, she not only puts together the secret and exclusive guest list, but she also serves as something of an ambassador.

She arrived to the Met Gala on Monday accompanied by actor Bill Nighy, and she did adhere to this year's theme of honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a Chanel dress. (Lagerfeld was creative director of Chanel for more than 35 years.)

However, people commenting on social media about the gala did not seem too impressed with her choice of attire.

"How does Anna Wintour miss every year and she's the chairwoman of the Met Gala..." one person said on Twitter.

Another more blunt observer tweeted, "Now how does Anna Wintour run the Met Gala but always ends up wearing something so boring."

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Anna Wintour, left, and Bill Nighy, right, on Monday attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Wintour's Chanel look sparked a lot of criticism on social media. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I mean this was very predictable for both of them; Anna has been wearing Chanel at the Met for the past few years, and Bill is dedicated to serve in all of his roles but never on red carpets," read a Twitter review of the duo's fashion choices.

Another Twitter user described Wintour's outfit in even worse terms, writing that "once again the host of the Met Gala and Vogue editor in chief, Anna Wintour, wears an absolutely atrocious Chanel dress."

"Why the hell did Anna Wintour show up looking like a Christmas tree?" one person asked.

The gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute's coming exhibition on Lagerfeld. The dress code for the gala was simply stated as "in honor of Karl."

Named as co-chairs at this year's event with Wintour were actress Penélope Cruz, singer Dua Lipa, tennis great Roger Federer and screenwriter/actress Michaela Coel.

