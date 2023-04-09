Riley Gaines Slams San Francisco State University Over Reaction to Attack
Riley Gaines hit out at San Francisco State University (SFSU) after an email was sent to all students thanking those who "participated peacefully in Thursday evening's event" when demonstrators stormed a talk being held by Gaines and allegedly physically assaulted her.
Gaines, a former college swimmer, was speaking about the role of transgender athletes in women's sports at an event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point USA on Thursday. A video posted on social media showed Gaines being escorted to safety by police after dozens of protestors got inside the venue, with the ex-college athlete claiming she was "physically hit twice by a man," and trapped in an empty classroom for three hours.
The disturbance takes place against the backdrop of heated debate over whether trans women should compete in women's sports, with many Republican-controlled states imposing restrictions on transgender athletes in schools.
An email was sent to SFSU students by Jamillah Moore, the university's vice president for student affairs, discussing Thursday's events.
Moore thanked those students who "participated peacefully in Thursday's event", whilst making no mention of the disruption or alleged assault on Gaines.
She added: "Diversity promotes critical discussions, new understandings and enriches the academic experience. But we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent.
"These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear. We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning."
Gaines hit back on Twitter, commenting: "I'm sorry did this just say PEACEFUL.... I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom...We must have different definitions of peaceful."
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.