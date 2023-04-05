Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports Now Banned in 40 Percent of U.S.

Twenty U.S. states have now imposed restrictions on transgender athletes participating in women's sports, following a vote by Kansas lawmakers on Wednesday to override a veto by its Democratic governor.

Debates around transgender athletes have soared in recent years, with many conservatives arguing that transgender women competing in all-female leagues allows for an unfair advantage against biological girls and women. Idaho was the first state to enact restrictions on transgender athletes in March 2020, although the bill has been on hold since August of that year following a lawsuit that argues it's discriminatory against transgender women and girls.

On Wednesday, the Kansas GOP-controlled state legislature voted to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's third veto of a bill that restricts transgender athletes from participating in women sports. Kelly claimed after issuing her final veto of the bill last month that the law was about "politics" and will "harm the mental health of our students."

An activist on Saturday holds a sign calling for federal protections of transgender rights, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Twenty states have imposed restrictions on transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports leagues. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Athlete Ally, an LGBTQ+ activist group, called the Kansas bill "misguided and discriminatory" in a statement shared with Newsweek on Wednesday, adding that it "goes against extensive research and ignores what we know to be the actual threats to women's sports: unequal pay, rampant sexual abuse and harassment, lack of women in leadership and inequities in resources for women athletes."

Proponents of the bill celebrated its win on Wednesday, saying the law will help protect female athletics. Republican Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins, House Majority Leader Chris Croft and Speaker Pro Tempore Blake Carpenter released a joint statement following the House vote, writing, "We proudly stand with the female athletes across Kansas in their pursuit of athletic awards, opportunities, and scholarships and believe they deserve every chance at success afforded to their male counterparts."

Newsweek has reached out to Kelly's office via email for comment.

Wyoming became the 19th state to restrict transgender athletes last month, although Republican Governor Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature, reported the Associated Press (AP). While Gordon chose not to veto the bill, the conservative governor wrote in a decision letter that the ban "is overly draconian, is discriminatory without attention to individual circumstances or mitigating factors, and pays little attention to fundamental principles of equality."

The World Athletics Council, which governs international track and field, also issued a policy last month that bans transgender athletes from women's competitions. The council said in a press release that the decision was "to prioritize fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion."

Legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community has risen to the forefront of Republican policies in light of culture wars around education and youth. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law on Wednesday that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth under age 18, although the Republican told some reporters on Tuesday that the bill seemed "clear as mud" and that it "wasn't part of my agenda," reported WTHR.

Kentucky lawmakers also voted to override a veto from Democratic Governor Andy Beshear last week, pushing through a bill that, according to The New York Times, is considered the most extreme bill of its kind by LGBTQ+ proponents. The law bans gender-affirming care for minors and prohibits schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity, which includes using students' preferred pronouns.

According to nonprofit think tank Movement Democratic Project, 13 states have banned "best practice medication and surgical care for transgender youth," including Alabama and Idaho, which have made providing medical care to transgender youth a felony.

Tennessee lawmakers also issued the first ban in the nation on drag shows in February, making it a felony for anyone who engages in "adult cabaret performances" on public property or in a location where the performance can be seen by a minor. Kentucky state senators followed their Republican counterparts last month by passing a similar bill.