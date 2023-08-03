Ring Camera Captures What a Marriage Disagreement After 40 Years Looks Like

A social-media video that aims to depict what a "marital disagreement" between couples in their 40s looks like has been praised online.

The viral clip from @kasterls34, deemed realistic by TikTok commenters, was captured on a Ring security camera and has received more than 22.3 million views.

The footage shows a husband getting out of his car to apologize to his wife for the way he had spoken to her earlier on in that day. The woman featured in the clip swiftly brushes off the problem between them, and tells her husband that she "can't even remember" what he had said to her.

How Can Couples Reconcile After Fights?

California-based family law expert Laura Wasser told Newsweek that couples can reconcile after tough disagreements, though she added that it does take some work. "It's not uncommon to have disagreements. It's a perfectly normal thing. Reconciliation after a fight, though, can sometimes be challenging," Wasser said.

"I would firstly advise they each take a step back and give each other some space to cool off. Emotions can run high during a fight, and it's easier to think clearly and rationally when you've had some time to calm down. Once they've both cooled down, they should approach the situation with a genuine desire to understand the other person's perspective. Listen actively to their concerns and feelings without interrupting, and try to see things from their point of view," Wasser added.

The family law expert said that couples should be mindful of their own emotions and should express them in a constructive way if and when they next communicate.

"Use 'I' statements, like 'I felt hurt when' instead of 'you always' or 'you never.' This way, you avoid pointing fingers and sparking further conflict," Wasser added.

She said that, despite the nature of any individual fight or disagreement, it's crucial for all parties involved to own up to any of their mistakes and offer sincere apologies afterwards.

"Saying sorry isn't a sign of weakness, but rather, a sign of strength and a willingness to take responsibility for your actions," said Wasser.

Psychologist and psychotherapist Craig Kain is in agreement with Wasser and believes that reconciliation is possible—but only if the correct approach is applied.

The California-based psychological expert told Newsweek: "I recommend that quarreling people reconcile after a fight by first recognizing the difference between intention and effect.

"So often people think they are fighting about the same thing, but they are not. Typically, one person is arguing the intention of what they did, and the other is arguing the effect of what was said or done," Kain said.

Essentially, one person is saying you shouldn't be angry or hurt because I had good intentions, what I was saying or doing wasn't meant to hurt you. The other is angry or mad because they are feeling hurt.

"A fight like this often goes on and on in an unresolvable loop, with each person repeating themselves in the hope of being understood. The way out is to acknowledge both intention and effect," Kain added.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it had been shared to the social media platform on August 3, the TikTok post has been commented on more than 5,500 times. Plenty of users have highlighted the "relatable" quality of the heated discussion in the post's comments section.

"This is what a realistic long term marriage looks like," one user wrote.

Another added: "Knowing he thought about it and wanted to make it right means so much."

Newsweek reached out to @kasterls34 for comment via TikTok.

