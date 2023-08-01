Dad's Reason for Not Waking Up to Help Wife With Newborn at Night Dragged

There's no doubt that parenting a newborn is seriously hard work, work that gets much easier when shared. One dad has been criticized for not helping his wife care for their newborn, after sharing the reason why he didn't help out in a social-media post.

The man wrote on Reddit: "My wife and I just had our third child one month ago. For the first week or two my wife had to wake him up every couple hours to feed him, but now we just let him sleep until he wakes up to eat.

"I am a heavy sleeper. There is nothing that can wake me up short of being attacked by a bear or shaken or something... my wife is now saying that she does an 'unfair amount' of work at night because of it.

A stressed young father with a crying newborn baby. The Reddit user had been slammed for not helping his wife out with the nighttime care of his 4-week-old child. Getty Images

"I feel bad because I recognize that if I'm asleep I'm not contributing to the night stuff," he added.

The man wrote that he'd asked his wife to wake him up when their baby stirs, but was met with a frosty response.

The Reddit user recalled the uncomfortable exchange: "She told me that made it so much worse and that it was like 'weaponized incompetence'. She just doesn't want to wake me up for some reason."

Expert Verdict: Find Ways to Share Responsibilities

Trauma and couples therapist Morgan Pommells is not convinced that the Reddit user was weaponizing his incompetence. She feels that things may have become heated between the pair due to a rise in stress levels since the new baby was born.

"This does not exactly fit the definition of weaponized incompetence. Weaponized incompetence typically refers to a situation where one person repeatedly and intentionally performs a task poorly or uses an excuse of 'I don't know how' to avoid being asked to do it again in the future," Pommells told Newsweek.

"In this case, the husband isn't intentionally sleeping heavily to avoid night-time responsibilities with the baby. However, asking his wife to wake him up so that he can tend to the baby isn't fair either, as this would cause an unequal distribution of labour within the household."

"The wife is now bearing the brunt of caring for herself, the baby, and waking her husband from his sleep, which is an added responsibility in itself," Pommells added.

Her proposed solution would be to develop a system that does not depend on the Reddit user's wife waking him up. For instance, the father could set alarms made specifically for heavy sleepers to wake himself up, such as alarms that vibrate. Alternatively, the couple could alternate nights so that, one night, the wife takes care of the baby, and the other night, the Reddit user does, having the one on night duty sleeping closer to the baby.

"Finding ways to share the responsibilities more equally and not burden his wife with another task is crucial to the integrity of the relationship and the wife's overall well-being as a new mother," Pommells said.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on July 29 by u/GoatRevolutionary221, the post has been upvoted by over 91 percent of readers and commented on more than 4,600 times. The majority of the users engaging with the post slammed the man for not waking up to assist his wife.

"It doesn't sound like you tried very hard to find an alternate solution to making your wife do all the work," one user wrote.

Another empathized with the man's wife: "It really does make it feel so much worse. Instead of going to comfort your child, you're furiously shaking the happily snoring person next to you. By that point you're wide awake, the other person is still asleep, you're super frustrated and jealous of their ability to sleep."

Plenty of users have shared recommendations of gadgets and devices that can help heavy sleepers wake up when needed, including vibrating bracelets tailored towards parents with hearing impairments.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.