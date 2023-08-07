Risk Management in Leadership: Balancing Stability and Innovation

In an era of unprecedented change and volatility, the role of leadership in managing risk has never been more crucial. Whether in the boardrooms of multinational corporations or the corridors of public service, risk management is an art that separates influential leaders from the rest.

A recent article I published in Forbes highlighted the debilitating impact of a risk-averse culture on Canada's public service. The leadership void echoed a broader problem: the inability of public service to match the pace of society's demands in the digital age. This insight parallels one of my recent Newsweek pieces that emphasizes that successful leadership is not always about taking the reins but knowing when to be led. It's about recognizing collective wisdom and nurturing an environment conducive to collaboration.

The task of risk management in the public sector stands as a fascinating contrast to the private sector. Business corporations typically thrive on risk, leveraging it as a catalyst for innovation and growth. The private sector's ability to adapt and pivot quickly often stems from a culture that encourages risk-taking, viewing it as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Public services confront a nuanced challenge. Operating where missteps have broad societal implications, they're inherently cautious. But risk-averse doesn't equate to risk-immune. Public service manages uncertainties, from policy impacts to budget limits. Successful public leaders balance stability needs with innovation and adaptation.

Edgar Schein, from MIT's Sloan School of Management, introduced the concept of an 'organizational immune system,' which resists change and stifles innovation in many public services. As in Canada's public service, a prevalent 'risk-averse' culture is a barrier to transformation and adaptation.

One illustrative example comes from the United Kingdom. Over the past decade, the UK's government has made significant strides in digitizing its public services, facilitated by the launch of the Government Digital Service (GDS) in 2011. The success of GDS can be traced back to leadership that dared to embrace change and innovation. The digital transformation process was iterative, willing to learn from failure, and open to input from all levels of the organization.

This approach champions leadership that fosters shared responsibility and collaboration, empowering all organization members. Modern public and private service leadership goes beyond hierarchy to prioritize collective effort. It encourages facilitative rather than directive leadership, nurturing a climate that fosters innovation and change. In a dynamic landscape, leaders must do more than avoid risks: they need to proactively identify, evaluate, and strategize to mitigate potential hazards.

Balancing the tightrope of risk involves fostering an organizational culture that encourages calculated risk-taking while ensuring necessary safeguards. It requires leaders to create a safe environment where new ideas are welcomed, mistakes are learning opportunities, and change is an ally, not an enemy.

The Australian government's response to the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires provides another potent example. Faced with one of the deadliest bushfire disasters, the leadership coordinated an impressive collaborative effort involving multiple government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the public. This integrated response led to effective crisis management and demonstrated how collective leadership can shape a public service's resilience in extreme adversity.

By embracing a more balanced approach to risk management, public sector leaders can stimulate innovation and improvement within their organizations. They can become drivers of positive change, ensuring public service institutions can adapt to and thrive in the digital age.

Risk management, thus, isn't just a leadership challenge—it is a litmus test for public sector resilience in an increasingly uncertain world. Our ability to navigate this uncertainty can define the future of public service and the societies we aspire to build.

As we delve further into the digital age, public service institutions must evolve to meet societal demands and proactively shape societal transformation. This requires leaders—in every position and level of the hierarchy—to be open to change, challenge the status quo, and strive for progress.

Are we to lead this change or follow? For our public service, the answer is pivotal. It can determine whether we survive or shape the future for the better. As the challenges for public service are to overcome the constraints of an entrenched 'analog era' mindset and usher in a new wave of digital innovation, the necessity for such transformation becomes more pressing by the day.

Here are seven strategies both public service and private sector leaders can employ to navigate this intricate landscape:

1. Foster innovation: Leaders must cultivate an environment encouraging new ideas and creative problem-solving regardless of the sector. A shift from risk aversion to innovation can usher in transformative changes.

2. Encourage collaboration: All leaders should break down silos and encourage broad participation. Diverse perspectives often lead to comprehensive and innovative solutions, fostering a shared sense of ownership and responsibility.

3. Promote continuous learning: Successful leaders prioritize a learning culture within their organizations. Encouraging continuous skill development and viewing every outcome as a learning opportunity can significantly enhance adaptability.

4. Sharpen risk management: Effective risk management is crucial in today's volatile world. Both private and public sector leaders can benefit from promoting informed risk-taking, using challenges as catalysts for growth and innovation.

5. Drive digital transformation: Leaders, regardless of their sectors, must lead the charge in embracing digital solutions. This includes adopting emerging technologies, streamlining operations digitally, and promoting digital literacy within their teams.

6. Improve service or product delivery: The effective delivery of services or products is at the heart of public service and business. Thus, leaders need to continuously innovate their delivery mechanisms to meet and exceed the evolving demands of their users or customers.

7. Enhance transparency and accountability: Fostering a culture of openness and accountability is vital for building trust in a government agency or a corporate team. Leaders who promote information sharing, welcome feedback, and ensure accountable decision-making often build more cooperative and effective teams.

Successful leadership hinges on viewing risk not as a barrier, but as a stepping-stone towards progress and resilience. Our collective future rests on this crucial shift in risk perception, turning challenges into catalysts for growth and leading the charge toward resilient societies in the digital age.