River Turns Bright Green as Toxic Algae Spread for Miles

An Oregon river has turned bright green as toxic algae continue spreading for miles, presenting a health risk to the surrounding communities.

The green algae started to bloom in the Ross Island Lagoon, in the Willamette River, before going down the river, all the way from Sellwood-Moreland—which lies to the south of Portland—to Cathedral Park, in the northwest of the city, local outlet KATU reported. The algae have now spread so far that 11 miles of the river is unsafe for humans.

A picture shared by Multnomah County officials shows the Williamette River a bright-green color as the toxic algae spread. Oregon Health Authority has advised Portland residents not to ingest or touch them.

The river now has a bright green appearance. The Oregon Health Authority has now issued a health advisory warning to Portland residents, warning them against recreation in the river.

"People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the river where blooms are, as the major route of exposure is ingestion of water. Toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, those with skin sensitivities may get a puffy red rash," the statement from the Health Authority said.

Be advised: OHA is merging two recently issued recreational use advisories for the Willamette River due to a cyanobacteria (harmful algae) bloom...

These types of algae, also known as blue-green algae, bloom in freshwater. A bloom is detected when enough individual cells group together and discolor water.

These algal blooms can cause unpleasant smells and often produce floating mats. High exposure to these can cause nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, as well as throat or eye irritation, allergic reactions and respiratory issues. Animals can die if they consume large amounts of water containing the algae blooms.

"Efforts to collect and test samples will continue this week to better define the extent of the public health advisory or to lift the advisory," the Oregon Health Authority said in its statement. "OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the river and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum."

These algal blooms are becoming more common and widespread in U.S. lakes and rivers.

The blooms usually thrive in warmer temperatures. This means they are more common after a bout of sunny weather. Their bloom could also be down to climate change, causing water temperatures to be higher than usual.

This is usually paired with an excess of nutrients in the water, usually from fertilizer, wastewater or stormwater.

The blooms can be harmful in the long term as well as in the short term, as their increase will impact not only human health but local marine ecosystems and aquatic animals.

