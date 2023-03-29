Riverdale is one of The CW's most popular shows, but the teen drama will be coming to an end with its seventh season.

The new episodes will see fan-favorite characters try to navigate 1955 Greendale after being sent back in time, and the crew will need to do everything they can to return to their original timeline before disaster ensues.

Characters set to return to the franchise include Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), among others. Here is everything you need to know.

When Is 'Riverdale' Season 7 Coming Out on Netflix? Expected Release Date

The cast of Riverdale in a poster for Season 7, which premieres on The CW on Wednesday, March 29 and will finish airing on August 23. It will land on Netflix in the U.S. eight days after the finale, so approximately by August 31. The CW

In March 2022, The CW confirmed that Riverdale was coming back for Season 7. This was part of an announcement that also saw All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois and Walker get renewed.

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," said then CW chairman Mark Pedowitz at the time.

In May 2022, it was confirmed that Season 7 would be the final season of Riverdale.

This announcement followed The CW's cancellation of Katy Keene and Netflix's cancellation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2020, thus bringing an end to the so-called "Archieverse."

Riverdale will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, March 29 and it will air weekly on the network up until its finale on August 23, 2023.

Those wishing to watch the series on Netflix in the U.S. will be able to do so as part of a long-standing deal between the streaming giant and the network.

The full season will drop on the streamer for viewers who would like to binge the series, but Netflix U.S. will not get the show until it has aired in full on The CW.

With any CW show that premiered before 2019, the network has a deal in which these shows come to Netflix eight days after the season finale, at which point the entire season comes to the streamer at once.

U.S. Netflix subscribers should therefore expect Riverdale to land on the platform on Thursday, August 31, approximately.

Internationally, each episode of Riverdale comes to Netflix the day after it has first aired on The CW. In those territories, the final episode of Riverdale Season 7 will come to Netflix on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Riverdale Season 7 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, March 29.