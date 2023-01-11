Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution

Texas executed a former police officer on Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago.

Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.

According to the Associated Press, Fratta was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m.—24 minutes after the lethal dose of pentobarbital began flowing into his arms.

Fratta's spiritual adviser, Barry Brown, prayed over Fratta for about three minutes before the execution began, the AP reported.

Brown, who had his prayer book on the pillow next to Fratta's head and his right hand resting on Fratta's right hand as he was strapped to the death chamber gurney, asked for prayers for "hearts that have been broken ... for people who grieved and those who will grieve in days ahead." He also asked God to "be merciful to Bobby."

Asked by the warden if he had a final statement, Fratta said: "No."

Brown then resumed praying as the lethal drugs began flowing into Fratta's arms. Fratta took a deep breath and then snored loudly six times before all movement stopped, according to the AP.

In an interview with Death Penalty Action that was recorded on Sunday, Fratta said he had once supported the death penalty but his experience on death row had changed his mind.

"It's been kind of an enlightening experience as far as, I never gave any thought to the death penalty even though I was a police officer," he said.

"Now that I'm going through it, I can understand how so ridiculously tormenting it is for the inmates to be put through this."

He added: "To have you knowing the day and time and everything that you're going to die, and it's just prolonged, and everything that they put you through beforehand—this is torture."

Fratta also said he believed there were systemic issues that prevented his "meritorious" claims to halt his execution from being heard.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.