Roger Stone Praises Joe Biden in Surprise Start to New Year

Longtime Republican activist Roger Stone praised President Joe Biden's sense of style in 2022 in what may be seen as surprising move for someone who is so closely allied to former President Donald Trump.

Stone published his annual "International Best & Worst Dressed List" for the 14th year in a row on Sunday and included Biden among people he considered to be "The Best Dressed" last year.

However, Stone had some harsh criticism for first lady Jill Biden and included her among the worst dressed people of 2022 along with several other politicians and celebrities.

"Yes, I know I'm going to take a lot of crap for it but the president's selection of neckwear is impeccable and always has been," Stone wrote on Substack.

"Biden wears the perfect style and size of collar for his face" he said, adding that the president's necktie choices "never miss."

"He also sticks to solid color shoots because he knows they make you look taller. I even like his aviator shades," Stone said.

"FDR had his cigarette holder and naval cape. LBJ had his 'Open Roader' cowboy hats, and Joe has his aviators," Stone wrote, adding: "No further political comment in the spirit of the non-partisan, non-political nature of the Best and Worst list."

Stone was less impressed by the first lady, writing: "Why do her dresses always look like they were made out of curtains table cloths or rugs" and said "her choice of bold and cheap looking prints is not a good look for her. The first lady should never look dowdy. Sadly, Dr. Jill's sartorial choices are not as good at as her husbands [sic]."

Among Stone's best-dressed individuals in 2022 were former first lady Melania Trump, whom he described as "the most chic and well-dressed first lady since Jackie Kennedy," as well as actor Jennifer Coolidge, Fox Business host Charles Payne and others.

Stone's worst dressed list included several political figures and he took aim at Democratic Senator-elect John Fetterman, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, echoing criticisms of Zelensky for not wearing a suit when he visited the U.S. and addressed Congress.

"We've given you $100 billion. You can't wear a suit and tie?" Stone wrote.

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was also featured among the worst dressers for 2022, with Stone noting he's been on the list for "a number of years."

"I don't understand why he wears button-down shirts on top of button down shirts or the whole 'fat Johnny Cash' vibe he's got going," Stone wrote.

