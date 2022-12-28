Trump Says Melania's Christmas Decorations Were Better Than Jill Biden's

Donald Trump has shared an article which says his wife Melania Trump's White House Christmas decorations were better than the ones put up by the current first lady, Jill Biden.

Trump posted an opinion piece on Truth Social on Tuesday, December 27, from the conservative website The Western Journal which has the headline: "Flashback to When Things Were Better: Melania Trump's WH Christmas Decorations Throughout the Years."

The column, written by Mike Landry, notes that while Jill Biden has "overseen some good White House decorating" over the past two years, including the "we the people" themed one from 2022, they "cannot compare" to what Melania Trump chose when she was first lady.

"This is not to be political, or overly critical of the decorating work of Joe Biden's wife. And I make no claims of expertise in decoration or interior design," Landry wrote.

"It's just that I know beauty when I see it, and Melania Trump added glamor and impeccable taste in presenting the people's White House for the holiday seasons while she was there."

Melania Trump was often criticized in the press and on social media for her choice of White House decorations down the years.

In 2017, she opted to go for an all white Christmas theme, including large twigs bathed in white lights in the corridors of the White House.

The following year, Melania Trump's theme for the decorations was "America Treasures," which included blood red topiary trees in the hallways which critics suggested looked like the capes from the Handmaid's Tale show adapted from Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel.

Melania Trump went for more traditional red, white and gold decorations and green Christmas trees in 2019 as part of her "Spirit of America" theme, as well as her "America the Beautiful" theme in 2020.

This is not the first time that Trump has come out and defended his wife's White House Christmas decorations.

In a speech at the First Baptist Church in Dallas in December 2021, the former president criticized the media for frequently going after the ex-first lady's displays.

"She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations," Trump said. "And I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I said, 'Honey, next time, try white.'

"She made magnificent—remember, the most beautiful you've ever seen—white trees. And they said, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I said, the next time, 'Let's do it more traditional. Let's go with green,'" Trump said.

"We went with beautiful green trees, and they said: 'Why wouldn't you make them white like they used to be?' But I'll tell you what, she's loved all over, and she's got a tremendous heart, and she says hello."

While presenting this year's Christmas decorations, Jill Biden said that the "we the people" display was put up by more than 150 volunteers.

"The values that unite us can be found all around you, a belief in possibility and optimism and unity," the first lady said on November 28. "Room by room we represent what brings us together during the holidays."

The White House has been contacted for comment.